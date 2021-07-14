India Women vs England Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: India wins toss, to bat first in series decider

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final game of the multi-format series between England and India. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan here and I'll be taking you through the game today with some help from my colleague Netra V.

LIVE UPDATES: India has won the toss and chosen to bat first.

Match begins at 11pm IST







Very happy to replay that Harleen Deol catch for you:



A fantastic piece of fielding



We finish our innings on 177/7



TOSS UPDATE: India has won the toss and will bat first.



#ENG leads series 8-6

Both field unchanged XI

Bright evening in Chelmsford



I've been dipping in and out of fan forums this week to see what the chatter surrounding this women's team is like. India's positive performance have certainly helped quieten the 'intent' crowd over the last few days. That said, there are quite a few takeaways from this series for the girls. Some of them are:

1. Batting combination: If we know one thing for sure in the ODIs, it is that the batting lineup needs fine-tuning. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana give the side firepower up top and have had consistent starts. But they have also consistently fallen short of carrying that start forward to a bigger score/larger partnership. One of the two needs to stick in and be what keeps the score ticking. The middle-order conundrum with Mithali Raj and Punam Raut will take some work too. We saw Punam sitting out a game as Mithali has been the surer of the two (plus captain). With Harman still not back to her best, that number four spot remains to be set in stone for this side. But that's an ODI problem. This T20 side has shown some promise given that its the format the side is most comfortable in. Smriti and Shafali look at home. Harman slogged for her 31 runs in the 2nd T20I but looked more fluent towards the end of that knock than she has in the rest of the tour. Deepti Sharma has also looked confident and is not worried to play her shots. One wonders if she serves the pinch-hitter role better, which could mean pushing her down the order some more and moulding her as a finisher. It will be interesting to see if India makes any changes to its playing XI or lineup today.

2. Learning from mistakes: All through this series, India has taken the chinks back to the drawing board and worked on them. Biggest example - the side's fielding - resulting in that stunner from Harleen, who has a great reputation out on the field. The bowling has become more disciplined, the side is able to maintain pressure and concede fewer runs (bowlers like Rana). Deepti Sharma's numbers unfortunately do not show how clinical she's been. She often chokes the run flow and forces errors - quite a few runouts coming in her overs as a result. The side has learnt to pick spaces in the field and rise up with the ball if the batting part goes underwhelmingly. If this team gets more games and gets an opportunity to fine-tune things like its slow overrate, strike rotation issues and pace of batting, the Australia series may not be as host-favouring as it seems like right now. |



3. Focus on ODIs: India's next assignment is down under for another multi-format series. Three ODIs, three T20Is and one pink ball Test. Test cricket's viability in the women's game has made it a slightly harder for this format to be focussed on but one hopes that the important is now given to the ODI format with a World Cup (New Zealand 2022) fast approaching.

It was a tense second T20I between these two games. In case you missed it, check out the highlights here





India take the second IT20.



England leads the series 8-6. England can either win or tie the series. India can salvage a draw or loss.

Recap of the 2nd T20: India defeat England by eight runs

India defeated England by eight runs in the second of the three T20Is being played in Hove on Sunday. The Indian duo of Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma helped India in the death overs to make a dramatic comeback and level the series.

England who had restricted India to 148 for four in the 20 overs, felt themselves in deep waters as they crumbled under pressure due to the Indian spinners. With 14 runs required in the final over for England, India spinner Sneh Rana’s tight bowling was a cherry on the cake.

Earlier, Heather Knight’s England opted to bowl first. This decision proved to be wrong as the 17-year-old Shafali Verma’s 48 off 38 balls and her partnership with Smriti Mandana (20 off 16) put India driver’s seat. However, this did not last long as the game had overturned after Shafali and Mandhana’s wicket.

With the two opener’s wickets, India lost its momentum and wickets fell in intervals. However, with a few boundaries from Deepti Sharma (24* off 27) and Sneh Rana (8* off 5) got India close to the 150 run mark.

Deepti Sharma was awarded the player of the match in the 2nd T20I against England for her splendid all-round effort with the bat, ball and on the field. - Getty Images

However, the England innings was more dramatic than expected with four run outs and brilliant fielding from the Indian side. England reached 52 for two in the first six overs and was in a comfortable position despite losing Danielle Wyatt and Natalie Sciver, who was run out by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh.

While England managed to keep its momentum going by getting a few boundaries, the consecutive wickets of Tammy Beaumont (59) and skipper Heather Knight (30) in the 14 over by Deepti Sharma tightened India’s hold on the game.

OUT & OUT



Two new batters in the middle now. Deepti first removes Beaumont and then the home side lose Knight in a run-out at the non striker’s end.



England needed 43 off last 36 balls, with exceptional fielding and tight bowling by Poonam who ended with figures of 2 for 17 in four overs and Deepti one for 18 in four overs India were able to have the last laugh.

In order to tie with England in the multi-format, India would have to win the match at Chelmsford today.

How the points table stands -

FORMAT ENGLAND INDIA TESTS 2 2 ODI 4 2 T20IS 2 2



Squads:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(wk), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy (wk)

England: Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(wk), Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt, Natasha Farrant, Sophia Dunkley, Fran Wilson, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

Where are the teams playing?

The 3rd T20I will be played at The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford.

Where to watch - telecast and live streaming details?

The 3rd T20I between India and England women will be telecast on Sony TEN 1 and available for live streaming on Sony Liv. Jio TV and Airtel XStream will also provide live streaming. Alternatively, you can catch over-by-over updates here on Sportstar.

FULL FIXTURES

Friday July 9: 1st Vitality IT20. England v India (The County Ground, Northampton) - England won by 18 runs (D/L Method) Sunday July 11: 2nd Vitality IT20: England v India (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)- India won by 8 runs Thursday July 15: 3rd Vitality IT20: England v India (The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford)

What would happen after the series?

While England would be playing three T20I and five ODI series against New Zealand from September 1- 26, India would be facing Australia for three ODIs, three T20Is and a one-off Test from September 19 to October 11. Before that, several players from both sides will feature in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.