ENG v IND: Wyatt powers England to eight-wicket win, England takes series 10-6

An unbeaten 89-run knock from Danni Wyatt powered England to an eight-wicket win over India in the final T20I in Chelmsford on Wednesday.

The win gives Heather Knight's England a 10-6 win in the multi-format series.



Highlights: India Women vs England Women, 3rd T20I Live Score: ENG: 136/2: Rana dismisses Sciver, Wyatt keeps England steady



England got off to a rocky start chasing 154, when India dismissed Tammy Beaumont early for just 11 runs, with Deepti Sharma dismissing the dangerous opener LBW in the 4th over.

However, a 112-run stand between Wyatt and Nat Sciver (42 off 36 balls) powered the host to a comfortable win. Sciver fell just short of her half century, falling to Rana in the 17th over.

This is Wyatt's eighth T20I half century and her first in 19 games.

Earlier, India elected to bat first on what looked like a batter-friendly surface in Chelmsford.

The visitor got off to a horrendous start with Katherine Brunt dismissing Shafali Verma in the fourth ball of the match for a duck. Harleen Deol (6 off 10) followed soon after, caught by Sciver off Sophie Ecclestone in her first over.

It came down to the captain and vice captain as Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana put together a 68-run stand for the third wicket. Mandhana eventually fell for 70(51b), her 13th half century in the format. Kaur fell for another 30+ score, ending with 36(26).

A handy cameo by 17-year-old Richa Ghosh, who made 20 runs off 13 balls - all her runs coming in boundaries - powered India to a competitive 153 in its 20 overs.

Brief Scores: India Women : 153 for 6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 70 off 51 balls, Harmanpreet Kaur 36 off 26 runs, Sophie Ecclestone 3/35)

England Women: 154/2 in 18.4 overs (Danni Wyatt 89* off 56 balls, Nat Sciver 42 off 36 balls, Sneh Rana 1/27)