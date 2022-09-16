India A vs New Zealand A one-dayers: Sanju Samson to lead, Raj Angad Bawa makes the cut

Sanju Samson will lead India A for the three one-dayers against New Zealand A in Chennai from September 22. The squad also comprises Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar.
Among the youngsters, Tilak Verma has made the cut, along with bowling all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa, who was a member of India’s U-19 World Cup-winning side. Bawa also featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Punjab Kings. It will be a learning experience for Bawa as he will be getting a chance to be part of a pace bowling line-up, comprising Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik and Navdeep Saini.
ALSO READ - ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Groups, fixtures, schedule
The spin department comprises Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed and Rahul Chahar.
Sanju, a wicketkeeper, was left out of India’s T20 World Cup squad as the selectors decided to pick Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant instead.
The first one-dayer will be played on September 22, followed by the other two fixtures on September 25 and 27 respectively.