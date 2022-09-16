Cricket

India A vs New Zealand A one-dayers: Sanju Samson to lead, Raj Angad Bawa makes the cut

The squad also comprises Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar. The three matches will be played on September 22, September 25 and September 17 in Chennai.

Team Sportstar
MUMBAI 16 September, 2022 15:39 IST
Sanju Samson was left out of India’s T20 World Cup squad as the selectors decided to pick Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant instead.

Sanju Samson was left out of India’s T20 World Cup squad as the selectors decided to pick Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant instead. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sanju Samson will lead India A for the three one-dayers against New Zealand A in Chennai from September 22. The squad also comprises Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar.

Among the youngsters, Tilak Verma has made the cut, along with bowling all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa, who was a member of India’s U-19 World Cup-winning side. Bawa also featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Punjab Kings. It will be a learning experience for Bawa as he will be getting a chance to be part of a pace bowling line-up, comprising Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik and Navdeep Saini.

The spin department comprises Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed and Rahul Chahar.

Sanju, a wicketkeeper, was left out of India’s T20 World Cup squad as the selectors decided to pick Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant instead.

The first one-dayer will be played on September 22, followed by the other two fixtures on September 25 and 27 respectively.

The squad
Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), K. S. Bharat (wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa
FIXTURES
September 22: IND A v NZ A, Chennai
September 25: IND A v NZ A, Chennai
September 27: IND A v NZ A, Chennai

