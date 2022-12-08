Cricket

IND A vs BAN A Day 3: India A tail wags against Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test

Jayant Yadav made 83, Saurabh Kumar smashed a 39-ball 55 and Navdeep Saini scored an unbeaten 50 off 68 deliveries as India A tailenders propelled their side to 562 for nine before declaring.

SYLHET 08 December, 2022 18:55 IST
FILE PHOTO: Jayant Yadav (83) decorated his 150-ball stay with 10 boundaries.

India A put itself in a commanding position by posting a mammoth first innings total of 562 and then reducing Bangladesh A to 49 for two at Stumps on the third day of the second unofficial Test match here on Thursday.

Still ahead by 261 runs, the visitor will look for an innings victory on the final day.

At the close of the penultimate day’s play, Shadman Islam was batting on 22, while Mominul Haque was on four.

Zakir Hasan, who got a maiden call-up in the upcoming first Test against India, was out for 12, while Mahmudul Hasan Joy was dismissed for 10.

Saurabh Kumar (one for 10) and Umesh Yadav (one for 16) were the wicket takers for India A.

Earlier, resuming its first innings at 324 for five, skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (157) added 13 runs to his overnight score while Jayant Yadav made 83. Saurabh smashed a 39-ball 55 and Navdeep Saini scored an unbeaten 50 off 68 deliveries as India A tailenders gave a good account of themselves to propel the side to 562 for nine before declaring.

Jayant decorated his 150-ball stay with 10 boundaries while Saurabh hit seven fours and two hits over the fence during his entertaining knock.

Saini struck five fours and two sixes during his half-century.

Right-arm pacer Mushfiq Hasan (three for 129) and left-arm spinner Hasan Murad (three for 145) picked up three wickets apiece for Bangladesh A.

Pacer Sumon Khan (two for 119) also chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Bangladesh A will have to bat out of its skin to save the match as India A has a full day’s play to dislodge the remaining eight wickets.

BRIEF SCORES
Bangladesh A 1st Innings 252, 49 for 2 in 30 overs (Shadman Islam 22 not out; Saurabh Kumar 1/10) vs India A 1st Innings 562/9 declared in 147.1 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 157, Jayant Yadav 83, Saurabh Kumar 55, Kona Bharat 77, Cheteshwar Pujara 52, Navdeep Saini 50 not out; Musfik Hasan 3/129, Hasan Murad 3/145). 

