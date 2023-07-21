India A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023: IND A off to slow start

Key Updates
- July 21, 2023 14:19IND in 6 overs
Mondal to Abhishek.
- July 21, 2023 14:174IND 22/0 in 5 overs
Mahedi to Sudharsan. A single to long off. Abhishek gets to the pitch and drives to long off for another run. FOUR. Sudharsan with an on drive which goes past mid on. FOUR more. This time Sudharsan clips it between mid wicket and mid on.
- July 21, 2023 14:124IND 12/0 in 4 overs
Mondal to Sudharsan. The batter takes a couple of steps down the wicket and punches the ball straight. One run only as the mid on fielder gets to the ball. FOUR! The first boundary of the innings as Abhishek punches into the gap.
- July 21, 2023 14:09IND 7/0 in 3 overs
Mahedi continues. Sudharsan with a drive to long off for a run. Mahedi gets the ball to grip and Abhishek fails to get off strike.
An unusually slow start for India A.
- July 21, 2023 14:04IND 6/0 in 2 overs
Ripon Mondal is the second bowler for Bangladesh A. Sai Sudharsan faces him. Sudharsan punches uses the width on offer and cuts to take two runs. Sudharsan’s drives fail to clear the infield. A single on the final delivery with a push to mid off.
- July 21, 2023 14:03IND 3/0 in 1 over
Just three singles from the first over - two for Sudharsan and one for Abhishek.
- July 21, 2023 14:01IND 0/0
The usual pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sai Sudharsan starts India A’s innings.
Shak Mahedi Hasan to bowl the first over.
- July 21, 2023 13:55The last time India A played Bangladesh A
Armaan Jaffer scored a hundred but India could manage only 246 runs its 50 overs. Bangladesh A reached the target in the 43rd over with six wickets in hand.
- July 21, 2023 13:54One change for India A
Nitish Kumar Reddy is out of the lineup. He has been replaced Yuvrajsinh Dodiya.
- July 21, 2023 13:45Playing XIs
India A Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel(wk), Manav Suthar, Yurajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Bangladesh A Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan(c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Soumya Sarkar, Akbar Ali(wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol
- July 21, 2023 13:33Toss Update
Bangladesh A wins the toss and opts to field.
- July 21, 2023 13:25India A vs Bangladesh A - Dream11 prediction
WICKETKEEPER
Zakir Hasan
BATTERS
Sai Sudharsan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yash Dhull, Tanzid Hasan
ALL-ROUNDERS
Abhishek Sharma, Mahedi Hasan
BOWLERS
Rakibul Hasan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar
Team Composition: IND A 6:5 BAN A | Credits Left: 6.0
- July 21, 2023 13:22Sai Sudharsan shines
The opener fit the bill in the big-ticket India-Pakistan match. India A would hope for a similar innings from the Tamil Nadu batter in the semifinal.
- July 21, 2023 13:15Wednesdays with WV
The latest episode of Wednesdays with WV is out where Raman speaks to Chamari Athapaththu on her record-filled career, Sri Lankan cricket and more.
- July 21, 2023 13:07India A results so far
- beat UAE A by eight wickets
- beat Nepal by nine wickets
- beat Pakistan A by eight wickets
- July 21, 2023 13:00The Business End
We’re into the semifinals of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023. A loss here will mean an agonising end for the teams. India A dominated Pool B and topped the points table to face Bangladesh A who just about scraped through on net run rate.
In the other semifinal, Pakistan A is facing Sri Lanka A. At 241/5, Pakistan A seems to be heading for a mountain total.
- July 21, 2023 12:56LIVE STREAMING INFO
The India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 in India and will be available on Star Sports 3 in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Viewers in other countries can follow the game live on Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.
- July 21, 2023 12:41SQUADS
INDIA A
Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.
BANGLADESH A
Mohammed Saif Hassan (c), Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan (vc), Soumya Sarkar, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Mohammad Musfik Hasan, Akbar Ali, Naim Sheikh. Reserves: Amite Hasan, Sumon Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad.
