With both teams already through of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023, India A and Pakistan A play for the bragging rights in the final Pool fixture.
The winner of the match will advance to the last-four with a perfect record and win the Pool. Both teams have defeated UAE A and Nepal so far by whopping margins and face their first real test on Wednesday.
IND A vs PAK A PREDICTED XI
INDIA A PREDICTED XI
PAKISTAN A PREDICTED XI
IND A vs PAK A 2ND ODI DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPER
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
INDIA A
PAKISTAN A
WHERE TO WATCH IND A vs PAK A EMERGING ASIA CUP 2023 MATCH TODAY?
The India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 in India and will be available on Star Sports 3 in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Viewers in other countries can follow the game live on Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.
Latest on Sportstar
- IOC’s Bach says key to Russian decision for Paris Olympics is athletes’ respectful conduct
- Women’s Ashes: Consolation 69-run win for England in final ODI against Australia
- Sha’Carri Richardson suffers first 100m loss of season
- India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup Dream11 Prediction: IND A vs PAK A predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads
- India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch match today? Live streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE