India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup Dream11 Prediction: IND A vs PAK A predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads

IND A vs PAK A: Here are the Dream11 predictions and top fantasy picks for the Emerging Asia Cup Pool B match between India A and Pakistan A in Colombo.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 07:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harshit Rana and Yash Dhull celebrate a wicket against Nepal in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023
Harshit Rana and Yash Dhull celebrate a wicket against Nepal in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 | Photo Credit: BCCI
infoIcon

Harshit Rana and Yash Dhull celebrate a wicket against Nepal in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 | Photo Credit: BCCI

With both teams already through of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023, India A and Pakistan A play for the bragging rights in the final Pool fixture.

The winner of the match will advance to the last-four with a perfect record and win the Pool. Both teams have defeated UAE A and Nepal so far by whopping margins and face their first real test on Wednesday.

IND A vs PAK A PREDICTED XI
INDIA A PREDICTED XI
Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Yash Dhull (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Nikin Jose, Nishant Sindhu, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
PAKISTAN A PREDICTED XI
Saim Ayub (c), Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem
IND A vs PAK A 2ND ODI DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPER
Mohammad Haris
BATTERS
Sai Sudharsan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Yash Dhull, Saim Ayub
ALL-ROUNDERS
Abhishek Sharma, Qasim Akram
BOWLERS
Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar
Team Composition: IND A 5:6 PAK A | Credits Left: 12.0
THE SQUADS
INDIA A
Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.
PAKISTAN A
Mohammad Haris (c, wk), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir. Non-traveling reserves: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid and Rohail Nazir.

WHERE TO WATCH IND A vs PAK A EMERGING ASIA CUP 2023 MATCH TODAY?

The India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 in India and will be available on Star Sports 3 in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Viewers in other countries can follow the game live on Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.

