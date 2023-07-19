India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup Dream11 Prediction: IND A vs PAK A predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads

With both teams already through of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023, India A and Pakistan A play for the bragging rights in the final Pool fixture.

The winner of the match will advance to the last-four with a perfect record and win the Pool. Both teams have defeated UAE A and Nepal so far by whopping margins and face their first real test on Wednesday.

IND A vs PAK A PREDICTED XI INDIA A PREDICTED XI Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Yash Dhull (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Nikin Jose, Nishant Sindhu, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar PAKISTAN A PREDICTED XI Saim Ayub (c), Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem

IND A vs PAK A 2ND ODI DREAM11 TEAM WICKETKEEPER Mohammad Haris BATTERS Sai Sudharsan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Yash Dhull, Saim Ayub ALL-ROUNDERS Abhishek Sharma, Qasim Akram BOWLERS Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar Team Composition: IND A 5:6 PAK A | Credits Left: 12.0

THE SQUADS INDIA A Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar. PAKISTAN A Mohammad Haris (c, wk), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir. Non-traveling reserves: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid and Rohail Nazir.

WHERE TO WATCH IND A vs PAK A EMERGING ASIA CUP 2023 MATCH TODAY?

The India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 in India and will be available on Star Sports 3 in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Viewers in other countries can follow the game live on Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.