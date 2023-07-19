MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Ashes: Full list of winners after Australia Women retain Ashes fourth time in a row

England Women and Australia Women ended level on eight points each in the multi-format series but Australia retained the Ashes.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 00:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Alana King (right) celebrates with Alyssa Healy.
Australia’s Alana King (right) celebrates with Alyssa Healy. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Alana King (right) celebrates with Alyssa Healy. | Photo Credit: AP

England Women beat Australia Women by 69 runs in the third and final One-Day International of the Women’s Ashes 2023 and clinched the three-match series 2-1.

England and Australia ended level on eight points each in the multi-format series but Australia retained the Ashes.

The Heather Knight-led side had also won the T20 International series 2-1 but lost the one-off Test.

After losing the first T20I, England fought back valiantly and won the next three matches (two T20Is and one ODI) to level the series at 6-6. But Australia ensured it would retain the Ashes after winning the second ODI by three runs.

The multi-format Women’s Ashes started in 2013 and since then England has won the event only on two occasions while the Aussies have been victorious three times. England hasn’t laid its hands on the trophy since 2015.

From 1998 to 2010-11, the winner of the Women’s Ashes series was decided solely on the outcome of Test matches. From 2013, ODIs and T20Is were also included to determine the winner. While winning the Test is awarded with four points, victory in a white-ball game is worth two points.

WOMEN’S ASHES MULTI-FORMAT SERIES RESULTS

Year Winner Test ODIs T20Is AUS points ENG points Host
2013 England ENG 0-0 AUS ENG 2-1 AUS ENG 3-0 AUS 4 12 England
2013-14 England AUS 0-1 ENG AUS 2-1 ENG AUS 2-1 ENG 8 10 Australia
2015 Australia ENG 0-1 AUS ENG 1-2 AUS ENG 2-1 AUS 10 6 England
2017-18 Drawn AUS 0-0 ENG AUS 2-1 ENG AUS 1-2 ENG 8 8 Australia
2019 Australia ENG -0-0 AUS ENG 0-3 AUS ENG 1-2 AUS 12 4 England
2021-22 Australia AUS 0-0 ENG AUS 3-0 ENG AUS 1-0 ENG 12 4 Australia
2023 Drawn ENG 0-1 AUS ENG 2-1 AUS ENG 2-1 AUS 8 8 England

WOMEN’S ASHES TEST SERIES RESULTS

Year Winner Test series result Host
1998 Drawn ENG 0-0 AUS England
2001 Australia ENG 0-2 AUS England
2002-03 Australia AUS 1-0 ENG Australia
2005 England ENG 1-0 AUS England
2007-08 England AUS 0-1 ENG Australia
2009 Drawn ENG 0-0 AUS England
2010-11 Australia AUS 1-0 ENG Australia

Related Topics

Women's Ashes /

England women /

Australia Women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes: Full list of winners after Australia Women retain Ashes fourth time in a row
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Australia trying to solve two all-rounders puzzle ahead of Manchester Test
    Reuters
  3. FIFA WWC 2023: Norway’s Hegerberg eager to make up for lost time at World Cup
    AFP
  4. FIFA WWC 2023: Putellas quits Spain training after 30 minutes, raising injury questions
    AP
  5. FIFA WWC 2023: USWNT star Christen Press to undergo fourth surgery, rules her out of World Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s Ashes: Full list of winners after Australia Women retain Ashes fourth time in a row
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Women’s Ashes 2023, England Women vs Australia Women playing XI, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG-W vs AUS-W, 2nd ODI: Australia retains Women’s Ashes despite Sciver-Brunt century
    AFP
  4. IND-W vs BAN-W: India Women suffer first-ever ODI loss to Bangladesh
    PTI
  5. IND-W vs BAN-W: Amanjot Kaur registers second-best bowling figures by an Indian on ODI debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes: Full list of winners after Australia Women retain Ashes fourth time in a row
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Australia trying to solve two all-rounders puzzle ahead of Manchester Test
    Reuters
  3. FIFA WWC 2023: Norway’s Hegerberg eager to make up for lost time at World Cup
    AFP
  4. FIFA WWC 2023: Putellas quits Spain training after 30 minutes, raising injury questions
    AP
  5. FIFA WWC 2023: USWNT star Christen Press to undergo fourth surgery, rules her out of World Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment