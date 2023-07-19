Women’s Ashes: Full list of winners after Australia Women retain Ashes fourth time in a row

England Women beat Australia Women by 69 runs in the third and final One-Day International of the Women’s Ashes 2023 and clinched the three-match series 2-1.
England and Australia ended level on eight points each in the multi-format series but Australia retained the Ashes.
The Heather Knight-led side had also won the T20 International series 2-1 but lost the one-off Test.
After losing the first T20I, England fought back valiantly and won the next three matches (two T20Is and one ODI) to level the series at 6-6. But Australia ensured it would retain the Ashes after winning the second ODI by three runs.
The multi-format Women’s Ashes started in 2013 and since then England has won the event only on two occasions while the Aussies have been victorious three times. England hasn’t laid its hands on the trophy since 2015.
From 1998 to 2010-11, the winner of the Women’s Ashes series was decided solely on the outcome of Test matches. From 2013, ODIs and T20Is were also included to determine the winner. While winning the Test is awarded with four points, victory in a white-ball game is worth two points.
WOMEN’S ASHES MULTI-FORMAT SERIES RESULTS
|Year
|Winner
|Test
|ODIs
|T20Is
|AUS points
|ENG points
|Host
|2013
|England
|ENG 0-0 AUS
|ENG 2-1 AUS
|ENG 3-0 AUS
|4
|12
|England
|2013-14
|England
|AUS 0-1 ENG
|AUS 2-1 ENG
|AUS 2-1 ENG
|8
|10
|Australia
|2015
|Australia
|ENG 0-1 AUS
|ENG 1-2 AUS
|ENG 2-1 AUS
|10
|6
|England
|2017-18
|Drawn
|AUS 0-0 ENG
|AUS 2-1 ENG
|AUS 1-2 ENG
|8
|8
|Australia
|2019
|Australia
|ENG -0-0 AUS
|ENG 0-3 AUS
|ENG 1-2 AUS
|12
|4
|England
|2021-22
|Australia
|AUS 0-0 ENG
|AUS 3-0 ENG
|AUS 1-0 ENG
|12
|4
|Australia
|2023
|Drawn
|ENG 0-1 AUS
|ENG 2-1 AUS
|ENG 2-1 AUS
|8
|8
|England
WOMEN’S ASHES TEST SERIES RESULTS
|Year
|Winner
|Test series result
|Host
|1998
|Drawn
|ENG 0-0 AUS
|England
|2001
|Australia
|ENG 0-2 AUS
|England
|2002-03
|Australia
|AUS 1-0 ENG
|Australia
|2005
|England
|ENG 1-0 AUS
|England
|2007-08
|England
|AUS 0-1 ENG
|Australia
|2009
|Drawn
|ENG 0-0 AUS
|England
|2010-11
|Australia
|AUS 1-0 ENG
|Australia
