India A vs UAE A LIVE Score ACC Emerging Asia Cup: India A to bowl; Sudharsan, Parag in playing XI

UAE 1/1 in 1 over

Aryansh Sharma and Jonathan Figy are the batter who will begin the UAE innings. Harshit Rana with the first over for India.

There is movement for Rana in the first over. Sharma unable to get a clean connection on the first three deliveries. First run on the board as Sharma works a nip-backer to fine leg.

OUT! Rana gets the wicket of Jonathan Figy. He goes over the wicket to the left hander. Figy pulls the ball straight to Nitish Kumar Reddy at fine leg. What a start for India! Ansh Tandon nearly edges to the keeper on his first delivery.