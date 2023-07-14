India A vs UAE A LIVE Score ACC Emerging Asia Cup: India A to bowl; Sudharsan, Parag in playing XI

Key Updates
- July 14, 2023 10:09UAE in 2 over
Akash Singh to bowl from the other end. Aryansh Sharma faces.
- July 14, 2023 10:01WUAE 1/1 in 1 over
Aryansh Sharma and Jonathan Figy are the batter who will begin the UAE innings. Harshit Rana with the first over for India.
There is movement for Rana in the first over. Sharma unable to get a clean connection on the first three deliveries. First run on the board as Sharma works a nip-backer to fine leg.
OUT! Rana gets the wicket of Jonathan Figy. He goes over the wicket to the left hander. Figy pulls the ball straight to Nitish Kumar Reddy at fine leg. What a start for India! Ansh Tandon nearly edges to the keeper on his first delivery.
- July 14, 2023 09:59High scoring encounter awaits us?
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game was played at the same strip. Sri Lanka amassed 349 runs in the first innings and Bangladesh too crossed 300 in the run chase.
- July 14, 2023 09:57Results so far
Sri Lanka A beats Bangladesh A by 48 runs
Afghanistan A beats Oman A by 72 runs
- July 14, 2023 09:52Playing XIs
India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy
UAE A: Jonathan Figy, Aryansh Sharma (WK), Ansh Tandon, Lovepreet Bajwa, Ashwanth Valthapa (C), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sanchit Sharma, Jash Giyanani, Adithya Shetty, Mohammed Faraazuddin
- July 14, 2023 09:43India Playing XI
- July 14, 2023 09:38Toss Update
India A’s Yash Dhull wins the toss and opts to bowl.
- July 14, 2023 09:35Also in Group B
The other two teams in the group, Pakistan A - the defending champion - and Nepal A too are facing off at the Colombo Cricket Club.
- July 14, 2023 09:25Top India players to look out for
India will be fielding an U23 side at the Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The players have been in the reckoning for national call ups and performed well in the domestic circuit.
Sportstar takes a look at few of the top names who could stand out in this tournament.
- July 14, 2023 09:14India’s fixtures in ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023
vs UAE A - July 14, Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
vs Nepal A - July 17, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
vs Pakistan A - July 19, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
- July 14, 2023 09:10When and where to watch?
The ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 10:00 AM IST. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website.
- July 14, 2023 09:05What is the format of ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023?
Eight teams will compete in the tournament with the ‘A’ teams of the full members of the Asian Cricket Council - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan - joined by three teams from the ACC Men’s Premier Cup - UAE A, Oman A and the Nepal national team.
The teams will be split into two groups for round-robin clashes before the top two in each group proceed to the semifinal of the 50-over tournament.
- July 14, 2023 08:58SQUADS
India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
UAE A: Ali Naseer (c), Adithya Shetty, Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Ashwanth Valthapa, Ethan D’Souza, Fahad Nawaz, Jash Giyanani, Jonathan Figy, Lovepreet Singh, Matiullah, Mohammad Faraazuddin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Sanchit Sharma
