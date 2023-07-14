MagazineBuy Print

India A vs UAE A LIVE Score ACC Emerging Asia Cup: India A to bowl; Sudharsan, Parag in playing XI

IND-A vs UAE-A: Catch the live score and updates from India A vs UAE A match in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 being played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Updated : Jul 14, 2023 10:05 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates form India A vs UAE A match.
Catch the live score and updates form India A vs UAE A match.
Catch the live score and updates form India A vs UAE A match.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India A vs UAE A match being played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

  • July 14, 2023 10:09
    UAE in 2 over

    Akash Singh to bowl from the other end. Aryansh Sharma faces.

  • July 14, 2023 10:01
    W
    UAE 1/1 in 1 over

    Aryansh Sharma and Jonathan Figy are the batter who will begin the UAE innings. Harshit Rana with the first over for India.

    There is movement for Rana in the first over. Sharma unable to get a clean connection on the first three deliveries. First run on the board as Sharma works a nip-backer to fine leg.

    OUT! Rana gets the wicket of Jonathan Figy. He goes over the wicket to the left hander. Figy pulls the ball straight to Nitish Kumar Reddy at fine leg. What a start for India! Ansh Tandon nearly edges to the keeper on his first delivery.

  • July 14, 2023 09:59
    High scoring encounter awaits us?

    The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game was played at the same strip. Sri Lanka amassed 349 runs in the first innings and Bangladesh too crossed 300 in the run chase.

  • July 14, 2023 09:57
    Results so far

    Sri Lanka A beats Bangladesh A by 48 runs

    Afghanistan A beats Oman A by 72 runs

  • July 14, 2023 09:52
    Playing XIs

    India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy

    UAE A: Jonathan Figy, Aryansh Sharma (WK), Ansh Tandon, Lovepreet Bajwa, Ashwanth Valthapa (C), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sanchit Sharma, Jash Giyanani, Adithya Shetty, Mohammed Faraazuddin

  • July 14, 2023 09:43
    India Playing XI
  • July 14, 2023 09:38
    Toss Update

    India A’s Yash Dhull wins the toss and opts to bowl.

  • July 14, 2023 09:35
    Also in Group B

    The other two teams in the group, Pakistan A - the defending champion - and Nepal A too are facing off at the Colombo Cricket Club.

  • July 14, 2023 09:25
    Top India players to look out for

    India will be fielding an U23 side at the Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The players have been in the reckoning for national call ups and performed well in the domestic circuit.

    Sportstar takes a look at few of the top names who could stand out in this tournament.

    ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Five Indian players to watch out for

  • July 14, 2023 09:14
    India’s fixtures in ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023

    vs UAE A - July 14, Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

    vs Nepal A - July 17, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

    vs Pakistan A - July 19, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

  • July 14, 2023 09:10
    When and where to watch?

    The ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 10:00 AM IST. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website.

  • July 14, 2023 09:05
    What is the format of ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023?

    Eight teams will compete in the tournament with the ‘A’ teams of the full members of the Asian Cricket Council - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan - joined by three teams from the ACC Men’s Premier Cup - UAE A, Oman A and the Nepal national team.

    The teams will be split into two groups for round-robin clashes before the top two in each group proceed to the semifinal of the 50-over tournament.

  • July 14, 2023 08:58
    SQUADS

    India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

    UAE A: Ali Naseer (c), Adithya Shetty, Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Ashwanth Valthapa, Ethan D’Souza, Fahad Nawaz, Jash Giyanani, Jonathan Figy, Lovepreet Singh, Matiullah, Mohammad Faraazuddin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Sanchit Sharma

India A /

ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023

The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
