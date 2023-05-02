Cricket

India pips Australia to become No.1 ranked Test team

Australia’s reign at the top of the men’s Test rankings comes to an end after 15 months with India going past the Aussies ahead of next month’s ICC World Test Championship Final.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 02 May, 2023 13:51 IST
Members of the Indian team pose with the Border-gavaskar Trophy.

Members of the Indian team pose with the Border-gavaskar Trophy. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

Rohit Sharma-led India leapfrogged over Australia to become the number one Test team in the latest rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

Australia’s reign at the top of the men’s Test rankings comes to an end after 15 months with India going past the Aussies ahead of next month’s ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India currently sits at the top of the ladder with 121 points, with Australia in the second spot with 116 points. Earlier this year, India posted a 2-1 series win against Australia to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the fourth consecutive time.

Prior to the annual rankings update, Australia was at the top with 122 points with India trailing them by three points (119). The annual rankings consider all series completed since May 2020, with series completed before May 2022 weighted at 50 percent and all subsequent series weighted at 100 percent.

As a result, Australia’s home series wins over Pakistan (2-0) and New Zealand (3-0) in 2019/20 were no longer in consideration, while their 4-0 win over England in 2021/22 has its weighting halved. Consequently, Australia’s ratings dropped from 121 to 116.

England (116 points), South Africa (104) and reigning champion New Zealand (100) occupy third, fourth and fifth spots respectively.

India will face Australia in the WTC final on June 7 at the Oval in London.

