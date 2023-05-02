There was all joy in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dressing room after the team registered a thrilling 18-run win in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

Players were seen dancing with joy and singing the RCB team song as the team gets closer to the playoff spot in IPL 2023. Virat Kohli, in particular, was pumped up after the victory. “That’s a sweet win boys! sweet win, Let’s Go!,” he screamed in ecstasy after the win.

LSG v RCB, Game Day Dressing Room Reactions



King Kohli reacts to the win, Faf explains the crucial partnership and how Virat's aggression helps the team, Karn and Hazlewood talk about their performances, before the team sang the victory song. Watch Game Day for more…#PlayBoldpic.twitter.com/Jr0kCzYoIa — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2023

After the match, Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange, adding another chapter to their bitter rivalry. The duo had to be separated by Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya. Both Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of their match fee.

“If you can give it, you gotta take it. Otherwise, don’t give it,” added Virat indicating the incident where Gambhir taunted RCB fans after LSG’s win in the reverse fixture at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

“It was a really important win on the road. It’s a very sweet win for many reasons, most importantly for the kind of character we showed defending that total. I think everyone had the belief that we can do it and we ended up on the winning side which is really great,” commented Virat Kohli.

RCB fans also played a huge part for the team as they reached in large numbers to the stadium despite it being an away match, turning the stadium into a sea of red.

Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude to all the RCB fans. “The win was great and the fact that we got more support than the home crowd is an unbelievable feeling, it tells you all about how much we are liked as a team and how people come out and back us.” added Kohli.

RCB, currently fifth in the points table, next faces Delhi Capitals in bid to strengthen its playoffs qualification chances.