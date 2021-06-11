India tour of Sri Lanka: Indian players to start quarantine in Mumbai from June 14

The members of the Indian team, which will tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series, will start their two-week quarantine in Mumbai from June 14.

While the squad was announced on Thursday, Sportstar understands that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have already asked the players and the support staff to assemble in Mumbai and undergo quarantine, before flying out to Colombo on June 28.

The members will have to take RT-PCR tests regularly and they may be allowed to access the gym facilities in the hotel after the first six days - if their reports are negative.

As per the itinerary, the Indian team will reach Colombo and undergo hard quarantine till July 1, after which they will be allowed soft quarantine, with the option of practice. Once the seven-day quarantine is over, the team can train from June 5.

READ| Shikhar Dhawan: Humbled to lead my country on Sri Lanka tour

“The safety of our players and the support staff is paramount and we will ensure that all the things are taken care of,” a senior Board official said. Even before flying out to England, the men's and women's teams had to undergo a two-week long quarantine, and this time, too, similar restrictions will remain.

With Virat Kohli’s men busy in England, a young Indian team will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in the island nation under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan. While the BCCI is yet to formally announce the coach, Rahul Dravid will travel with the team as the head coach, along with his NCA colleagues - including Paras Mhambrey.

All the matches will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The decision to play all matches in one venue was taken by the BCCI and Sri Lanka Cricket to reduce travel amid the second wave of COVID-19.