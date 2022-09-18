The Indian cricket team on Sunday unveiled its official kit ahead of the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup.

The jersey, much like India’s training gears, has taken on a lighter shade of blue with darker sleeves. There is also a tinge of dark blue spilling onto the torso area from the left. The buttons, collar line and the text ‘INDIA’ are in bright orange. The jersey has been named ‘One Blue’.

MPL Sports, the makers of the new T20 jersey, have made it available for pre-orders on its website. The launch was streamed live on the manufacturer’s official Instagram handle.

“The jersey pays homage to the legions of fans that span different genders and age groups, and transcend geographical borders,” the kit sponsor said in a release.

“It is styled with a pattern of equilateral triangles - a universal symbol of the blend of energy, spirit and power - that celebrates the unswerving support of the fans who have stood behind the team through thick and thin,” it added.

The T20 World Cup begins on October 16. India faces archrival Pakistan in its campaign opener on October 23.