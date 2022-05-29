BCCI sets Guinness World record with largest jersey

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday entered the Guinness Book of World Records by creating the largest white jersey.

The jersey had 15 years of IPL embossed on it. It also had 10 team logos, BCCI and IPL crest on it.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and IPL chairman Brijesh Patel accepted the honour during the closing ceremony ahead of the IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

This is Gujarat's maiden IPL final and Rajasthan's first since its title win in 2008.

The Titans booked their place in the final by beating the Royals in Qualifier 1, while the Royals thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman later revved up the crowd with electric performances.