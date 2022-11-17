Ravi Shastri: No harm in having separate T20I captain for India

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri said India will be better served having a separate T20 captain with Rohit Sharma leading the side in Tests and ODIs.

Speaking ahead of India’s first T20 against New Zealand in Wellington, Shastri said, “I think for T20 cricket there is no harm in having a new captain. Because the volume of cricket is such, one player playing all three formats is never easy. Rohit is already leading in One-Day and Tests, there is no harm in identifying a new T20 captain. If his name is Hardik Pandya then so be it.”

The former India skipper also spoke about the importance of having a genuine quick bowler and backed Umran Malik saying, “You saw what happened in the World Cup where genuine pace rattled opposition, whether it was Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, or Anrich Nortje. There is no substitute for genuine pace even if you are defending small totals.”

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan added, “Umran has been a very exciting talent. There was no doubt about it and this kind of exposure at this level is definitely going to help him. It is about how he takes things forward and how quickly he learns at this stage, which is going to be very crucial if he wants to grab that spot in the playing XI consistently and cement his place.”

When asked about whether Indian players should play in overseas T20 leagues, both Shastri and Zaheer felt it was not needed and that the domestic structure is robust enough to identify players.

Shastri also added that India should follow the template set by England when it comes to identifying fresh faces for the format. “Identifying roles for players, identifying match-winners and going pretty much by the template of England. They have got the bull by the horns after the 2016 World Cup. They went and sat down and said we need to change our resources. We are going to identify the best players for the format of the game. Whether it is T20 or 50-over cricket, which meant, if there were certain senior players who were to sit out, then so be it.”

“They have gotten youngsters who are fearless, who could adapt to the pattern of the game, without having to change the game too much. So, there is a template that can be followed easily. India has a wealth of resources and I think it can start now. When you look at this team, it is a fresh young side. You can identify as a group, you can take this team ahead in two years,” he added.

The former head coach was also critical of the rotation of the coaching staff with NCA head VVS Laxman doing the duty of coach for this tour to New Zealand.

“I don’t believe in breaks. I want to understand my team and players, and then be in control of that team. What do you need that many breaks for, to be honest? You get your two-three months of the IPL, that’s enough for you to rest as a coach. But other times, I think a coach should be hands-on, whoever he is,” Shastri remarked.