From ‘Rinku Singh’ taunts in-front of home to India Test call-up, Yash Dayal’s story of redemption

Nearly 15 months ago, Yash Dayal was hit for five sixes in an over by Rinku Singh in IPL 2023. Now, he has earned his maiden Test call-up for the first match against Bangladesh.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 20:37 IST , Kolkata - 5 MINS READ

PTI
From being a cannon fodder for professional trolls to being considered a better bet than two white ball India internationals, Khaleel Ahmed and Arshdeep Singh, in terms of being a potent Test bowler: Yash Dayal has completed the cycle of Fame Game.
From being a cannon fodder for professional trolls to being considered a better bet than two white ball India internationals, Khaleel Ahmed and Arshdeep Singh, in terms of being a potent Test bowler: Yash Dayal has completed the cycle of Fame Game. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
From being a cannon fodder for professional trolls to being considered a better bet than two white ball India internationals, Khaleel Ahmed and Arshdeep Singh, in terms of being a potent Test bowler: Yash Dayal has completed the cycle of Fame Game. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

For nearly one year, Chanderpal Dayal would avoid venturing out of his residence near Allahabad’s Karbala Masjid in the afternoon. The reason was both weird and hurtful.

There would be school buses that would pass through his locality and children peeking out of the window would start hooting “Riinnnkuuuu Siiiinghhhhh, Riiiinnnkuuuuu Siiiinghhhh, five sixes, five sixes,”, a stern reminder of his son Yash’s ordeal during that fateful evening in Ahmedabad when his Uttar Pradesh’s statemate got instant stardom and subsequently a national call-up hitting him for five sixes in a final over of an IPL game between Gujarat Titans and KKR.

Also read | ‘How are you feeling now Maa?,’ redeemed Yash Dayal calls up mother after stopping Dhoni’s onslaught in final over

“Humare liye woh ek hadsa tha (It was like an accident for us),” said Chanderpal, a retired officer with Accountant General’s Office in Allahabad’s voice choked while recalling those days in 2023.

“The school bus would pass by, and kids would scream, ‘Rinku Singh, Rinku Singh, five sixes.’ It was so painful -- why did this have to happen to my son?”

But sport is indeed a great leveller, and for the Dayal family, Yash’s redemption arc is a stuff of legends as he received his maiden Test call-up against Bangladesh in Chennai starting September 19.

Yash has completed the cycle of Fame Game -- from being a cannon fodder for professional trolls to being considered a better bet than two white ball India internationals, Khaleel Ahmed and Arshdeep Singh, in terms of being a potent Test bowler.

"Me and my family would keep motivating him to ensure that he never thinks of giving up. And today, he's in front of you," said Chanderpal Dayal, father of Yash Dayal. | Photo Credit: PTI
“Me and my family would keep motivating him to ensure that he never thinks of giving up. And today, he’s in front of you,” said Chanderpal Dayal, father of Yash Dayal. | Photo Credit: PTI
“Me and my family would keep motivating him to ensure that he never thinks of giving up. And today, he’s in front of you,” said Chanderpal Dayal, father of Yash Dayal. | Photo Credit: PTI

And who wouldn’t agree that Test cricket is the real deal? T20 is still a delicious desert but Test cricket is mouth watering “mutton keema”, a dish which is Yash’s favourite and something his family devoured while celebrating his maiden national call-up.

But some 15 months back, things weren’t the same. Leave alone having a delicacy like mutton keema, Yash’s mother Radha for days refused to have food after watching their son keep quiet for days and remaining depressed after that ‘Rinku Night’.

“His mother Radha was so distraught that she fell ill and refused to eat as Yash went into a shell. Titans also released him as he had to rebuild his career.” Chanderpal remembers everything as if its yesterday.

“Yash fell ill, but we never let him think about giving up. We, as a family, made a pledge. Jab tak tum (Yash) India nahin khelenge, chodenge nahin. India khelke tum khelke rahoge (We won’t stop until you play for India. You will play for India).”

“Me and my family would keep motivating him to ensure that he never thinks of giving up. And today, he’s in front of you.”

But as the cliche goes that tough times don’t last but tough men do, Chanderpal had to cite the example of Stuart Broad to his son, who after those six sixes, hardly was perturbed and ended with 600 Test scalps. “We explained to him that very night that it wasn’t the first time something like this had happened, and it won’t be the last. Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad for six sixes, and Broad went on to become one of the greatest seam bowlers of all time.”

Also read | Yash Dayal’s redemption shows why cricket is a great leveller

Dayal’s story is now one of resilience and redemption, proving that comebacks often speak louder than any setback.

“It can’t get bigger than this for a father. For any cricketer, representing the country in Tests is the ultimate dream. It’s a huge day for us, for our family, and for our friends. The entire credit goes to him. No matter how hard I would have tried, it was his efforts that got him where he has reached today.”

“Yash is a God-gifted natural talent. I never had to teach him the nuances of cricket. My family and I just made him mentally stronger,” added Chandarpal, who has six elder brothers and one younger, all of them settled in Allahabad.

In IPL 2024, Dayal played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and took 15 wickets in 14 matches, showcasing his growth and maturity as a bowler and took it to the playoffs.

His ability to swing the ball and maintain control under pressure was on full display in the ongoing Duleep Trophy when the India B pacer took three in the India A’s second innings to lead them to a 76-run win in Bengaluru.

His fiery spell in the opening session where he took the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel, underscored his readiness for higher challenges as selectors may think of grooming the left-arm pacer keeping the upcoming India-Australia Test series in mind.

Also read | India squad for Bangladesh Tests

“I had a hunch when India A were 76/4 in the second innings, and Yash had taken three of the four wickets that morning. I told my family, ‘He has made his claim; now it’s up to the selection committee.’ They saw his potential,” said Chanderpal.

“Wickets are taken by everyone, but quality is also considered. God will never let us down. We spoke briefly and he told us to come to Chennai to watch the opening Test (vs Bangladesh from September 19).”

As of now, it would be difficult to make his debut as India usually plays three spinners at home but if Mohammed Siraj doesn’t get fully fit, there remains a chance for Dayal to get a Test cap.

“With bounce on offer in Chennai, he has an advantage as a left-hander; the rest is up to the team think tank, we will go there for sure. And the second Test is Kanpur where all of our family will go,” said Chanderpal.

