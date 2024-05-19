MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: ‘How are you feeling now Maa?,’ redeemed Yash Dayal calls up mother after stopping Dhoni’s onslaught in final over

Throughout the difficult phase following Rinku’s six-hitting spree on that eventful night of April 9 in Ahmedabad, it was Dayal’s 64-year-old father who stood by him as his only source of support.

Published : May 19, 2024 18:08 IST , KOLKATA - 5 MINS READ

PTI
From being clubbed for five sixes in a row by Rinku Singh to defending 17 runs in a tense final-over finish against the likes of Dhoni and Jadeja, Yash Dayal’s redemption journey is nothing short of a miracle.
From being clubbed for five sixes in a row by Rinku Singh to defending 17 runs in a tense final-over finish against the likes of Dhoni and Jadeja, Yash Dayal’s redemption journey is nothing short of a miracle. | Photo Credit: AP/THE HINDU
infoIcon

From being clubbed for five sixes in a row by Rinku Singh to defending 17 runs in a tense final-over finish against the likes of Dhoni and Jadeja, Yash Dayal’s redemption journey is nothing short of a miracle. | Photo Credit: AP/THE HINDU

Only a mother can feel the helplessness of her child and when Yash Dayal was on his haunches exactly 405 evenings back at the Motera.

Radha Dayal had fallen ill watching his son pick up the pieces of his fledgling career. It lay in tatters after long-time Uttar Pradesh teammate Rinku Singh clobbered him for five successive sixes, walking into the collective consciousness of a nation.

It could have well been the end of the road for Dayal but those who pay little heed to the ruthlessly fickle social media stood by their man.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma calls out IPL broadcaster for breach of privacy

He was earlier handed a BCCI pacer’s contract and on Saturday, he defended 17 runs against two of the Indian Premier League’s greatest finishers, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

“God’s plan baby,” Rinku wrote on his Instagram page and who better than him to aptly sum it up.

But after that eventful 20th over, the first thing that Dayal did was to check on his mother Radha.

“Kaisa feel kar rahi ho (how are you feeling mom?),” were Dayal’s first words to his mother on a video call.

A beaming father Chandrapal said that the son told his mom that he was confident of stopping the legendary Dhoni in his tracks.

“I was confident of pulling it off after the first-ball six and was calm and composed,” Dayal said about the last over.

Since the 27-run win, the phones haven’t stopped ringing at the Dayal household.

Chandrapal himself played a lot of club cricket and was a former medium-pacer, who retired from the Accountant General’s office in Allahabad in 2019.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni’s 110m six outside the ground was the best thing to happen, says Dinesh Karthik

Throughout the difficult phase following Rinku’s six-hitting spree on that eventful night of April 9 in Ahmedabad, it was Dayal’s 64-year-old father who stood by him as his only source of support.

“Woh darawana sapna firse aa raha tha jab Dhoni ne pehli ball pe sixer mara (That terrifying dream of last season started to haunt me when Dhoni hit that 110-m six off the first ball),” he recollected the dramatic final over.

“But deep inside, I knew something good will happen this time. It’s all the result of his hardwork, full credit to him. God has been kind.”

Chandrapal has been trying to attend to each and every phone call from relatives, friends and well-wishers since the morning.

“I haven’t had the time to eat with the inundation of calls since morning,” Chandrapal told PTI from Allahabad.

“I haven’t even had a chance to talk to Yash myself - I’ve only heard my wife and daughter speak to him from the sidelines.”

A lot has changed for Dayal since last season, when he not only lost a spot in the playing XI, but Gujarat Titans lost faith in him and released him ahead of the auction in December.

He also fell ill after returning from last year’s IPL when his father became his source of motivation.

“I kept giving him examples of Stuart Broad and how great a bowler he had become since being hit for six sixes by Yuvraj Singh in the 2007 T20 World Cup,” Chandrapal said.

“I never had to tell him anything on cricket, like if his hand movement or foot landing is going wrong. He is a God’s gifted talent, a complete fast bowler. I ensured that he remained mentally strong by shutting all the noise around him, and never let him go into depression or give up after that setback.”

The duo would together visit the Madan Mohan Malviya Stadium in Civil Lines daily in the morning as Dayal’s father would watch him train for hours in dual shifts (morning and evening) while his elder sister Shuchi, who is a dietician, took care of his diet.

From curbing his craving for sweets to giving up ice cream and his favourite mutton keema and biryani dishes, Dayal worked hard on his fitness and mental strength in his redemption journey.

“Yash has not missed a single domestic match, which has worked in favour of him. The result you all can see in his fitness and control. RCB has also shown full faith in him and played him consistently to keep his confidence going,” said Chandrapal.

“He can become an all-format player. These are not my predictions. Even the great Zaheer Khan wanted to see him in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. Hope this is just the beginning for him,” he added.

Handy batter: coach

Dayal’s childhood coach Amit Pal, who is now posted in Kanpur as deputy sports officer in the UP government, says the 26-year-old is also a handy lower-order batter.

“He has played some meaty innings for UP and can develop into a good batter if given opportunities. He has shown tremendous resilience. To stop a player like Dhoni, Jadeja from scoring those runs requires a lot of mental toughness. He has worked hard to reach here,” he said.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Yash Dayal /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Chennai Super Kings /

Rinku Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: SRH 88/1 (7); Target 215; Tripathi falls for 33; Abhishek nears fifty
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: ‘How are you feeling now Maa?,’ redeemed Yash Dayal calls up mother after stopping Dhoni’s onslaught in final over
    PTI
  3. RR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss, squad, predicted playing XIs; Samson’s Rajasthan Royals eyes qualifier spot vs Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  4. Olympic selection trials: Manu tops women’s air pistol; Valarivan, Jindal shine in air rifle
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. RR vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Toss news from Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: ‘How are you feeling now Maa?,’ redeemed Yash Dayal calls up mother after stopping Dhoni’s onslaught in final over
    PTI
  2. RR vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Toss news from Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit Sharma calls out IPL 2024 broadcaster for breach of privacy
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs KKR IPL 2024, Guwahati weather forecast live updates: What happens if Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders is washed out?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Punjab Kings fields only one overseas player in playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad; first instance in IPL history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: SRH 88/1 (7); Target 215; Tripathi falls for 33; Abhishek nears fifty
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: ‘How are you feeling now Maa?,’ redeemed Yash Dayal calls up mother after stopping Dhoni’s onslaught in final over
    PTI
  3. RR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss, squad, predicted playing XIs; Samson’s Rajasthan Royals eyes qualifier spot vs Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  4. Olympic selection trials: Manu tops women’s air pistol; Valarivan, Jindal shine in air rifle
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. RR vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Toss news from Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment