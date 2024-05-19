MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni’s 110m six outside the ground was the best thing to happen, says Dinesh Karthik

RCB wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik believes the best moment of the match was when MS Dhoni hit the 110m six in the first ball of the last over which led to Yash Dayal being given the new ball

Published : May 19, 2024 13:15 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: RCB wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik
FILE PHOTO: RCB wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: RCB wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik | Photo Credit: PTI

MS Dhoni’s 110m six in the last over - of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings match - that landed outside the ground was the best thing to happen, Dinesh Karthik said during his post-match speech in the RCB dugout on Saturday.

RCB defended the 219-run target - and most importantly kept CSK’s score to less than 200 - for its sixth win in a row and qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“I think the best thing to happen today was Dhoni hitting that six outside the ground, so we got a new ball, which was much better to bowl with,” Karthik said in a video released by RCB on social media.

“Yash, that was good bowling. When in doubt, always bowl a hip-high full toss on leg stump. Wherever he is, it’s a good mantra to follow when the ball is wet,” Karthik quipped.

Defending 17 runs in the last over to qualify, Yash got a new ball after the six and went on to dismiss Dhoni on the very next delivery.

The 38-year-old keeper lauded the team for its comeback to enter the playoffs after being down to seven losses in first eight matches of the season. “The way we have comeback after eight games, winning six games, people will remember this team for a very long time, “ Karthik added.

RCB will face either Sunrisers Hyderabad or Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator in Ahmedabad on May 22.

