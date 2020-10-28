Cricket Cricket India tour of Australia: Schedule confirmed, Adelaide to host day-night Test The schedule for India’s Tour Down Under has been confirmed by Cricket Australia with Adelaide hosting the day-night Test match from December 17. Team Sportstar Mumbai 28 October, 2020 08:25 IST Tim Paine and Virat Kohli (right) chat before the coin toss during day one of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and India at MCG in December 2018. (File Photo) - Getty Images Team Sportstar Mumbai 28 October, 2020 08:25 IST The schedule for India’s Tour Down Under has been confirmed by Cricket Australia with Adelaide hosting the day-night Test match. The limited overs will be played in Sydney and Canberra from November 27 before the four-Test series starts on December 17.The second Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the traditional Boxing Day slot on December 26, with the third test at the SCG from January 7.The fourth starts at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15. India’s squad will arrive in Sydney on November 12.READ: India set to play two warm-up games in Australia“Across all three formats, Australia and India represents one of the great rivalries in world sport and we are delighted to welcome Virat Kohlis outstanding squad to Australian shores this summer,” Nick Hockley, CA interim chief executive, said.“We would also like to especially thank the NSW Government for allowing players from both teams to safely prepare during quarantine.”Cricket Australia said it was working with the MCG and the local government on safely hosting spectators for the Boxing Day test in Melbourne, with Australia's second-biggest city released from a hard lockdown on Wednesday.ScheduleFirst ODI: November 27 SCGSecond ODI: November 29 SCGThird ODI: December 2 Manuka Oval, Canberra First T20I: December 4 Manuka Oval, CanberraSecond T20I: December 6 SCGThird T20I: December 8 SCG First Test: December 17-21 Adelaide Oval (Day-Night)Second Test: December 26-30 MCGThird Test: January 7-11 SCGFourth Test: January 15-19 The Gabba Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos