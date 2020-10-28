India tour of Australia: Schedule confirmed, Adelaide to host day-night Test

The schedule for India’s Tour Down Under has been confirmed by Cricket Australia with Adelaide hosting the day-night Test match. The limited overs will be played in Sydney and Canberra from November 27 before the four-Test series starts on December 17.

The second Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the traditional Boxing Day slot on December 26, with the third test at the SCG from January 7.

The fourth starts at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15. India’s squad will arrive in Sydney on November 12.

“Across all three formats, Australia and India represents one of the great rivalries in world sport and we are delighted to welcome Virat Kohlis outstanding squad to Australian shores this summer,” Nick Hockley, CA interim chief executive, said.

“We would also like to especially thank the NSW Government for allowing players from both teams to safely prepare during quarantine.”

Cricket Australia said it was working with the MCG and the local government on safely hosting spectators for the Boxing Day test in Melbourne, with Australia's second-biggest city released from a hard lockdown on Wednesday.