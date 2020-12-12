India vs Australia: Harris called up to Test squad, Pucovski ruled out

Marcus Harris has been added to the Australian men’s squad for the first Test against India at the Adelaide Oval. Harris has been drafted into the squad following confirmation David Warner and Will Pucovski will not be available for selection in Adelaide.

Warner injured his adductor muscle in the field during the second ODI against India at the SCG, while Pucovski sustained a concussion while batting for Australia A in the tour match against India at Drummoyne Oval last week. Both batsmen will now target a return ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

Harris has represented Australia in nine Test matches and was a member of the squad which retained the Ashes in England last year. He has scored 355 runs at an average of 118.33 in two Sheffield Shield matches for Victoria this season, highlighted by a brilliant 239 against South Australia.

“Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we’re fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus’ calibre into the Test squad,” said National Selector Trevor Hohns. “Marcus has been in outstanding form for Victoria this season and has had the benefit of facing India’s bowlers in both three-day tour matches at Drummoyne and under lights at the SCG.

“At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available for the first Vodafone Test. We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day Test.”