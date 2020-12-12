Australia A's Conway suffers concussion, ruled out of warm-up game

Australia’s injury woes continued on Saturday as medium pacer Harry Conway was ruled out of the ongoing pink ball warm-up match against India due to concussion.

Mark Steketee was named as Conway’s concussion replacement for the final two days of the game.

No. 11 batsman Conway, who was peppered with a barrage of bouncers by the four-pronged Indian pace attack, was hit on head late in the evening of the opening day’s play at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. He becomes the third Australia – after Cameron Green and Will Pucovski – to have suffered concussion in the warm-ups.

Australia Test hopeful Cameron Green suffered a concussion while bowling after a rasping straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah struck him on the head during the warm-up game on Friday. While Green had been subbed immediately, Conway showed signs of concussion only later in the day.

Conway did not report concussion symptoms when assessed by medical staff on the field at the time of impact. However, when checked again at the conclusion of the Australia ‘A’ innings, he reported symptoms, following which he was replaced.