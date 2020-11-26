Dean Jones tribute: India, Australia to observe a minutes' silence ahead of first ODI

The cricketers who will participate in the first One-Day International in Sydney on Friday will observe a minutes’ silence ahead of the contest as tribute to Dean Jones.

Jones, a former batsman who played for Australia between 1984 and 1994, was in Mumbai as a member of the IPL commentary panel when he died in September following a cardiac arrest. To honour his life, Cricket Australia has decided to pay two significant tributes during the India series.

“The first celebration will come at Friday’s opening [ODI] against India at the SCG when there will be a minute’s silence before play and both nations will don black armbands. There will also be a highlights package of his grand career on the big screen,” said a report in Sydney Morning Herald.

India will play three ODIs, as many T20Is and four Tests during its tour of Australia.

Tribute at MCG

CA has also arranged a tribute for the opening day of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where Jones received tremendous support from his home crowd during his playing days. “The biggest honour, however, will be saved for the showcase event that is the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. The tribute will be held at the tea break at 3.24pm on Day One, where Jones’ wife Jane and family will be in attendance,” the report said.

ALSO READ | Langer on India series: No room for abuse, plenty for banter

“A poem written by local writer Chris Driscol in the wake of Jones’ death will be recited, while there will be a tribute banner inside the seating bowl across a bay of seats for the entire Test. Other plans are also being discussed.”

Jones’ highest first-class score and his Test cap number was 324 and hence it was decided to pay the tribute at 3:24pm.

Jones scored 3,631 runs and 11 centuries in 52 Tests and amassed 6,063 runs in 164 ODIs.