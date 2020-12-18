India vs Australia First Test Day 2 Live Score: India aims to extent lead

India tour of Australia 2020-21: Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE Coverage of Day two of the first Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia vs India, 1st Test: Virat Kohli run out restricts India to 233/6

Virat Kohli’s enduring love affair with Adelaide Oval resulted in a classy 74 but his untimely run out triggered a batting collapse as India ended the opening day at 233 for 6 against Australia in the first Day-Night Test here on Thursday.

Kohli, who looked in complete command, was run out when his deputy Ajinkya Rahane backed out after calling for a single and it happened just before the second new ball was taken.

From a comfortable 188 for 3, India slumped to 206 for 6 as Rahane and Hanuma Vihari (16) found the pace and swing generated by the pink ball under lights too hot to handle.

Ravichandran Ashwin (15 batting) and Wriddhiman saha (9 batting) saw off the final few overs and also got a few runs.

In conditions, which can’t exactly be called batting-friendly, Kohli blended the right amount of caution and aggression in his 180-ball innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara (43 off 160 balls) let the bowlers dictate terms with an ultra-defensive approach.

Kohli's 88-run partnership with Rahane (42 off 91 balls) during the final session nearly put India on even keel.

Rahane was soon snapped with the second new ball by Mitchell Starc (2/49).

The knock will certainly be among the Indian captain’s favourites as he hit three pull-shots against the pacers -- two off Starc and one off Josh Hazlewood.

One of the pulls off Starc was a check shot for which he just rolled his wrists and the ball went through the square leg boundary. Then there was one off Hazlewood where he again rolled his wrists but the ball went to the front of square. He executed another pull by going under the ball to hit it over the mid-wicket fence.