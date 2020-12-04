India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score: Natarajan makes T20 debut, India to bat after Australia opts to bowl

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live Coverage as India takes on Australia in the first T20I a the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Toss: Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first T20I.

Confirmation: Natarajan will make his T20I debut and he receives his cap from Jasprit Bumrah.

We are all set for the first T20I to begin and after a good outing on his debut, T Natarajan in all likelihood will be making his T20 debut.

Australia vs India 1st T20I preview

Short of resources in ODIs, India will have enough options to choose from to pose a stiffer challenge to Australia when the two sides clash in a three-match T20 series beginning here on Friday.

The 1-2 ODI series loss reaffirmed that India has a lot of work to do in the 50-over format but they possess a much more balanced squad in the shortest format.

Before the pandemic suspended sporting activities around the world, India had blanked hosts New Zealand in a five-match series and they will be taking a lot of confidence out of that result into the contest against Australia.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, A’Arcy Short, Adam Zampa.