India vs Australia 3rd ODI Series Live Score Updates: Natarajan likely to make debut, India aims maiden win

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live Coverage as India takes on Australia in the third and final ODI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday, December 2nd at 9:10 AM IST.

Preview

Left chasing shadows in the first two games, a listless Indian team would most certainly tweak its bowling combination in order to avoid a second successive clean-sweep when it takes on Australia in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday.

A 0-3 defeat against Australia would be their second rout in consecutive ODI series having met the same fate in New Zealand earlier this year.

Promising Bengal fast bowler Ishan Porel’s saga of injuries continued as he has been sent back home from Australia after sustaining a hamstring injury during a net session.

“Ishan Porel has a hamstring injury and is already back in India for the past few days. It’s a hamstring injury but the degree of it can only be assessed once he goes to the NCA for assessment,” a senior BCCI source told PTI.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), D’arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).

Match Starts: 9:10 am IST