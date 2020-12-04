Chahal replaces Jadeja as concussion substitute; gets Finch, Smith

Australia head coach Justin Langer was spotted on television arguing with ICC match referee David Boon after Yuzvendra Chahal replaced Ravindra Jadeja as concussion substitute in the first T20I on Friday. Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the innings when he missed a Mitchell Starc bouncer. However, no on-field concussion tests were conducted on Jadeja when the incident occurred. His unbeaten 44 helped India to 161/7 after it was left reeling at 92/5.

"Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team," the BCCI said in a statement.

The ICC law regarding concussion subs says: "The ICC Match Referee should ordinarily approve a Concussion Replacement Request if the replacement is a like-for-like player whose inclusion will not excessively advantage his team for the remainder of the match. In assessing whether the nominated Concussion Replacement should be considered a like-for-like player, the ICC Match Referee should consider the likely role the concussed player would have played during the remainder of the match and the normal role that would be performed by the nominated Concussion Replacement."

Chahal later picked the wickets of Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Matthew Wade to finish the night with three for 25.