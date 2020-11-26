IND v AUS India vs Australia 1st ODI: Predicted Playing XI, Team Line-up, When and where to watch, Time in IST, Virat Kohli vs Aaron Finch, Who will win the match India vs Australia 1st ODI: Live Score, Live Updates, Team News, Playing XI, Predicted XI, Fantasy Playing Tips, Match Commentary, Weather Updates from Sydney - Sportstar Team Sportstar Last Updated: 26 November, 2020 18:44 IST Virat Kohli's Team India will take on Aaron Finch's Australia in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 26 November, 2020 18:44 IST Australia vs India, 1st ODI: India will take on Australia in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney on November 27 at 9:10 AM IST. PreviewA new world and a different shade of retro blue awaits a circumspect Team India which re-enters the international arena without a white-ball colossus in Rohit Sharma, facing the might of a menacing Australia in the first ODI on Friday.The absence of an injured Rohit Sharma will certainly leave a gaping hole at the top of the order, something that skipper Virat Kohli wouldn’t have fancied at the onset of a gruelling two-month tour. India vs Australia: New faces, renewed hopes for Men In Blue Virat Kohli: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami workload will be monitoredAhead of the first ODI against Australia in Sydney on Friday, India captain Virat Kohli stressed on the challenges and mindset of the power-packed limited-overs side, fans in the stadium and the workload of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.India Predicted Playing 11:1) Shikhar Dhawan 2) Mayank Agarwal/Shubman Gill 3) Virat Kohli (C) 4) Shreyas Iyer /Manish Pandey5) KL Rahul (WK) 6) Hardik Pandya 7) Ravindra Jadeja 8) Mohammed Shami 9) Jasprit Bumrah 10) Yuzvendra Chahal 11) Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini K.L. Rahul: My batting position will vary depending on the format Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan feels Ishant's absence could hurt India as he is a seasoned campaigner who can generate the required bounce on Australian wickets.Australia Predicted XI 1) Aaron Finch (C) 2) David Warner 3) Steve Smith 4) Marnus Labuschagne 5) Glenn Maxwell 6) Alex Carey (WK) 7) Marcus Stoinis 8) Pat Cummins 9) Josh Hazlewood 10) Mitchell Starc 11) Adam Zampa Ind vs Aus: Split camps no concern for ODI preparation, says Wade Squads:India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul ThakurAustralia: Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).Match Starts: 9:10 am IST