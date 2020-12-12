LIVE INDIA vs AUS-A, Tour Match, Day 2 Live Score 2nd Practice: Gill hits half-century, Mayank motors on

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live Coverage of Day two of the second practice match between India and Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney.

India 92/1 after 20 overs: Both Gill and Mayank continue to score runs and this has been disciplined batting from both the batsmen. Good signs ahead of the first Test.

India 77/1 after 16 overs: Excellent half-century from Gill and this has been a superb knock. He got a start in the first innings but failed to convert. However, this time he has come out with much more positive intent and has played some lovely shots. India's lead crosses the 150-run mark.

India 55/1 after 12 overs: Shubman Gill is playing some lovely shots and has moved to 37 off 39 balls and is looking solid. Mayank, too is looking good and is putting in the hard yards. He is batting on 12 off 28 balls.

India 25/1 after 6 overs: Agarwal and Gill have steadied the ship after the early loss of Prithvi Shaw. Both batsmen are leaving the ball well and are playing with caution, occasionally finding the boundary.

India 5/1 after 2 overs: Poor start from India as Prithvi Shaw once again fails to showcase his batting skills as he falls early in the very first over. Absolute no feet movement and Shaw smacks straight into the hands of the fielder at cover point. Mayank Agarwal is joined by Shubman Gill.

Day 1 Stumps - India bowls out Australia A for 108; leads by 86 runs.

India pacers Shardul Thakur and T. Natarajan, along with offspinner Washington Sundar, have been retained as back-up cum net bowlers for India's Test series in Australia, starting December 17.

Barring the trio, all the other members of the limited-overs' leg who did not make the cut returned to India on Friday.

Natarajan, the left-arm pacer who was a stand-out performer in the T20I series, was always supposed to stay on as a net bowler, Thakur was asked to stay once Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the series.

Washington would primarily come in handy as a net bowler with his uncanny off-spinners.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, K. L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk).

Australia A: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (c, wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth.

Match Starts: 9am IST.

