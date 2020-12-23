India vs Australia: Gill, Jadeja hit the nets ahead of Boxing Day Test

Team India, under stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, switched its focus to red-ball cricket during an intense net session on Wednesday ahead of the Boxing Day Test which starts from December 26.

Shubman Gill, who was not considered for the opening Test despite scoring 43 and 65 in the day-night warm-up match in Sydney, looked in good nick. He honed his skills along with Mayank Agarwal, indicating that the duo could be the opening combination for the second Test.

India vs Australia, Boxing Day Test: Head-to-head record, results, hundreds and best bowling

KL Rahul, who has received backing for the opening slot from India great Sunil Gavaskar, had a long stint at the nets. Batting coach Vikram Rathour, had a word with young Shaw, who is under pressure to retain his place in the XI after his below par show in Adelaide.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja bowled an hour-long spell to confirm his fitness. The all-rounder had missed the final two T20Is and the first Test due to a concussion and a hamstring injury suffered during the first T20I.

India vs Australia: Warner ruled out of Boxing Day Test in Melbourne

The practice session began with head coach Ravi Shastri giving a pep talk to the team members. Shastri also had a chat with Rishabh Pant, who came out to bat at the nets ahead of Wriddhiman Saha. Pant, who had smashed a 73-ball 103 in the warm-up, may replace Saha in the second Test.

India vs Australia: Lyon expects India fightback in Melbourne

Mohammad Siraj and Navdeep Saini bowled to Rahane alongside Shardul Thakur as the trio looks to stake claim for the third pacer's slot.