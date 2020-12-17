India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw out for duck, poor form continues

Prithvi Shaw's poor form continued as the India opener was bowled out for a duck by Mitchell Starc in the very opening over of the first Test.

Shaw, facing just the second delivery was bowled by a good length delivery by Mitchell Starc, that angled away as the batsman dragged into his middle stump.

The Mumbaikar was picked ahead of the talented Shubman Gill, who did extremely well during the tour games, with an impressive half-century during the second one.

Known for his hand-eye co-ordination, Shaw made a poor start on his arrival in Australia as he started with a duck in the first innings of the first tour game and then in the second innings made just 19 in Sydney.

However, in the second tour drawn game, Shaw made a smashing 29-ball 40 in the first innings but his lack of feet movement cost the team dearly as his Will Sutherland bowled him through the gate. In the second essay, Shaw was set-up by the Australians as he was caught slashing at cover-point.