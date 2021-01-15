India vs Australia, 4th Test Live Cricket Score: India strikes as Siraj, Shardul make inroads

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live Coverage of Australia vs India, Fourth Test at the Gabba, Brisbane.

India vs Australia, 4th Test, Brisbane, Scorecard

Australia 22/2 after 10 overs: India has packed off both the openers as Shardul Thakur strikes and he removes Marcus Harris. Bowls an inswinger, Harris plays the flick but Washington Sundar at square leg takes an excellent catch and India off to an excellent start.

Australia 15/1 after 6 overs: Excellent start from India as T Natarajan bowls in tandem with mohammed Siraj - who is the leader of the attack - and the duo have maintained a tight line. MArcus Harris is joined by Marnus Labuschagne.

Australia 4/1 after 1 over: What a start for India as Mohammed Siraj strikes early and gets the prized scalp of David Warner. Siraj bowls it full, induces an edge and Rohit dives low to his right to take an excellent catch. Top start by India.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Toss: Australia won the toss and opted to bat first

Ashwin, Bumrah, Jadeja, Vihari are out. Thakur, Mayank, Natarajan and Sundar are playing.

Gabba Test: Injury-hit India aims to breach Australia's fortress in series decider

Australia hasn't lost a cricket Test match at the Gabba since 1988. India has never won a Test match at the Brisbane venue.

Some say it's a fortress for Australian cricket. Others have dubbed it the Gabbatoir, a colloquial reference to the home team carving up.

With the Border-Gavaskar series tied 1-1, all hinges on the last match starting Friday, as an injury-plagued India is determined to make some history.

Just who India will pick in the starting XI will have to wait until match morning, with most concern over pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Both teams have struggled with injuries and spending months either in quarantine or under travel and accommodation restrictions.

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, James Pattinson

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw