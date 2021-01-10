At least six people removed from SCG after Siraj, Rahane complain of unruly behaviour

At least six home fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) were seen being escorted out by the police after India skipper Ajinkya Rahane and pacer Mohammed Siraj were seen engaged in an animated conversation with the match officials during the fourth day of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.



This comes only a day after the Indian cricket team had lodged an official complaint with match referee David Boon for racial abuse against its pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj by spectators.

On Sunday, Siraj expressed his displeasure against a section of the crowd near the boundary ropes after being hit for a couple of sixes by Australia all-rounder Cameron Green. Rahane immediately took the matter up with on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson.

This prompted the security personnel to enter the stands and look for the mischief mongers. Later, India coach Ravi Shastri was seen having a chat with the team’s security officer on tour.

In response to Saturday's incident, Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's (CA) Head of Integrity and Security, had said anyone who sought to vilify and/or harass had no place in Australian cricket.

“Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour,” Carroll said.

“If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket. CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police," he added.



Kerrie Mather, Venues NSW’s Chief Executive, had said CCTV footage was being reviewed to assist the ICC investigation.



“At the SCG, we pride ourselves on welcoming anyone and everyone in a safe and inclusive environment. We are taking this extremely seriously. If those involved are identified, they will be banned from the SCG and all Venues NSW properties under our Act,” Mather said.



An official statement from CA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding Sunday's incident is awaited.