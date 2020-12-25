India vs Australia: MCG to pay tribute to Dean Jones

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will pay tribute to late Dean Jones on the first day of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia.

As per Cricket Australia, a whole bay of seats will be covered in a banner for the entire Test, which will recognise Jones' contribution to the game. The Victorian legend passed away in Mumbai in September.

As per the plans by the Cricket Australia, the programme will include the reading of a poem about Jones written by his friend, Chris Driscoll. There will be a video tribute recognising Jones’ Test number, 324. That number was also his highest first-class score, scored against South Australia on the MCG in 1994.

While it was initially suspected that Jones passed away due to heart attack, his wife Jane confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald that the former cricketer died of a catastrophic stroke.