Boxing Day Test: Nagging back injury not a problem, says Smith

Australia batsman Steve Smith has no concerns regarding his nagging back injury ahead of the second Test against India, which starts on Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Smith had missed some training time in the buildup to the series opener at Adelaide and was still feeling "a little stiff" on Tuesday, but the 31-year-old said he has been able to prevent serious flare-ups from the long-standing issue.

"It's just something I need to manage whenever it goes and I probably haven't had an episode since - I think it was - 2014 so hopefully, they can continue to be six years apart," Smith told reporters.

"If I'm moving around and laying down I'm good. If I sit around for too long it's not great for it, but I'm not worried about it.

"I think everything will be fine and I'll be good to go."

Smith scored just one run in the first innings at Adelaide Oval and was one not out when Joe Burns hit the winning runs as Australia secured an eight-wicket victory over the tourist, which had been dismissed for a record-low 36 in its second innings.

But Smith has an impressive record at the MCG.

In his seven Boxing Day tests, the right hander has scored 908 runs at 113.50 with four centuries and three other 50-plus scores. At his home ground in Sydney, he has an average of 67.88, his next best at home.

"I like batting at the MCG," Smith said.

"There's nothing like the thrill and you get the shivers down your spine when you walk out to bat on Boxing Day with the crowd yelling, and it's like a dream come true in a way."