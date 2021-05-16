Shami says UK tour will be successful if India can replicate form of last six months

India pacer Mohammed Shami found his "rhythm" during the now suspended IPL and feels the UK tour will be a successful one for the team if it can replicate the stellar performance of the last six months.

The Indian squad will leave for England on June 2, and will first play New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in Southampton from June 18. After that, they will play a five-match Test series against England, starting with the first Test in Nottingham on August 4.

"See, there is no point in planning too much as certain things are not in our control. Who would have thought that the pandemic would virtually destroy two years of our lives - hence I prefer to take it by each series or tournament as the case may be," the pacer told 'Gulf News'.

"We have played some extraordinary cricket in recent times as a unit and naturally, the confidence level is high ahead of our departure for England.

"If we can reproduce some of the form which we did over last six months, I am confident it will be a great summer for us," said Shami, who has 180 wickets from 50 Tests.

Shami, who missed seven straight Tests due to a wrist fracture sustained during the first Test in Adelaide, knows that he is not going to be around forever.

"It comes automatically as after being in international cricket for so many years, I would like to share any input that the youngsters may want. I am not going to play forever, so it will be great if I can pass on something to the youngsters," Shami said.

Shami maintained that he doesn't overthink about his bowling. "I do not believe in overthinking about what my approach will be. I found my rhythm back in the IPL, and the rest, of course, depends on the conditions."