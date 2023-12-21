MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India trains behind closed doors ahead of South Africa Test; Gill, Jaiswal enjoy good outing in intra-squad game

The Tuks Oval in Pretoria has been kept out of bounds for media as the Indian team went ahead with its match simulation ahead of the Boxing Day Test vs South Africa.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 22:20 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Shubman Gill in action from the 2023 ODI World Cup
FILE PHOTO: India’s Shubman Gill in action from the 2023 ODI World Cup | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Shubman Gill in action from the 2023 ODI World Cup | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Shubman Gill was at his silken best during Indian team’s intra-squad training game here at the Tuks Oval on Thursday even though there wasn’t an opportunity to get a glimpse of that enchanting sight.

Coming in at number three, Gill helped himself to a hundred on the second day of the three-day match, playing all the bowlers with consummate ease, adding a dash of confidence in him ahead of the two-match Test series against South Africa beginning on December 26.

The Tuks Oval in Pretoria has been kept out of bounds for media even as the Indian team went ahead with its match simulation ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

ALSO READ | Tom Curran handed four-match Big Bash ban for intimidating umpire

The venue is a 45-minute drive from the Supersport Park in Centurion where the first Test will be held.

Trying to keep its cards close to the chest, head coach Rahul Dravid and team management didn’t want the match to be watched by outsiders as it can give a clearer idea about the strategy to be deployed against the Proteas.

Closed door trainings are a common feature among world’s football team’s (club and country) where media is only allowed to watch warm-ups and then asked to leave when coaches come to tactical training.

But Indian cricket team over the years, has at times, uses the ‘Closed Door’ policy to keep media at bay for the entire duration.

Apart from Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal also got himself a half-century before being retired out in order to give others a chance to bat.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s finger injury could possibly warrant a few more days of rest and the Maharashtra right-hander might not be in contention to be selected for the first Test.

Gaikwad had hurt his ring finger during second ODI and wasn’t selected for the third match against SA on Thursday.

However, Gaikwad not being considered for selection will not be a big deal as far as Test matches are concerned since all slots in batting order are filled as of now.

Related stories

Related Topics

Shubman Gill /

Ruturaj Gaikwad /

Yashasvi Jaiswal /

India vs South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India trains behind closed doors ahead of South Africa Test; Gill, Jaiswal enjoy good outing in intra-squad game
    PTI
  2. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looking to regain the winning rhythm against mighty Odisha FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. SA vs IND Live Score, 3rd ODI: South Africa 180/6 (34); India in front after Klaasen, Mulder fall cheaply
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, December 21
    Team Sportstar
  5. National Table Tennis: Manika, Manav stunned; Sreeja, Sharath survive
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India trains behind closed doors ahead of South Africa Test; Gill, Jaiswal enjoy good outing in intra-squad game
    PTI
  2. Samson hits maiden international century during SA vs IND 3rd ODI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tilak Varma hits maiden fifty during SA vs IND 3rd ODI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia’s Khawaja reprimanded by ICC for wearing black armband
    Reuters
  5. Tom Curran handed four-match Big Bash ban for intimidating umpire
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India trains behind closed doors ahead of South Africa Test; Gill, Jaiswal enjoy good outing in intra-squad game
    PTI
  2. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looking to regain the winning rhythm against mighty Odisha FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. SA vs IND Live Score, 3rd ODI: South Africa 180/6 (34); India in front after Klaasen, Mulder fall cheaply
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, December 21
    Team Sportstar
  5. National Table Tennis: Manika, Manav stunned; Sreeja, Sharath survive
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment