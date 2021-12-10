India U-19 Asia Cup squad announced

The All-India Junior Selection Committee picked a 20-member squad for the upcoming ACC U-19 Asia Cup to be played in the UAE from December 23.

The selectors also announced a 25-member squad for a preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from December 11 t0 19 ahead of the event.

The squad for the U-19 World Cup, scheduled to be held in January-February 2022 in the West Indies, will be announced later.