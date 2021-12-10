Cricket Cricket India U-19 Asia Cup squad announced The All-India Junior Selection Committee picked a 20-member squad for the upcoming ACC U-19 Asia Cup to be played in the UAE from December 23. Team Sportstar 10 December, 2021 09:42 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The selectors also announced a 25-member squad for a preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from December 11 t0 19 ahead of the event. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 10 December, 2021 09:42 IST The All-India Junior Selection Committee picked a 20-member squad for the upcoming ACC U-19 Asia Cup to be played in the UAE from December 23. The selectors also announced a 25-member squad for a preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from December 11 t0 19 ahead of the event.The squad for the U-19 World Cup, scheduled to be held in January-February 2022 in the West Indies, will be announced later. INDIA U-19 SQUAD:Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed, Yash Dhull (Captain), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinnesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats (subject to fitness clearance)Standby players who will attend NCA camp: Ayush Singh Thakur, Uday Saharan, Shashwat Dangwal, Dhanush Gowda, PM Singh Rathore. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :