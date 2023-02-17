IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Indian pitches are slow, but there’s always some help for fast bowlers - Shami

Mohammed Shami (4 for 60) was the pick of the fast bowlers on day one of the second Test between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He bowled fast and his good-length deliveries – especially in the morning – were flying through to the wicketkeeper.

He dismissed David Warner and Travis Head with good-length deliveries that cramped them up for room and later impressed with his seam-bowling skills to help wrap up the Australian tail.

Shami refused to accept the notion that Indian pitches are helpful to spinners only, saying that the new ball does offer some assistance and reverse-swing is always there to be exploited.

“It’s wrong to say Indian wickets are for spinners only. There is something on offer for fast bowlers, too. If nothing, you’ll definitely get reverse swing,” Shami told the assembled journalists here at the end of the day’s play.

Revealing what qualities are required to succeed as a fast bowler in India, Shami said, “There aren’t too many differences among pitches in India. We just want the new ball to help us, or the old ball to reverse. As a fast bowler in India, you need to bowl in the right areas, you need to maintain a good pace. The runs were coming but it is important to find the right areas to bowl in.”

Thanks to Shami’s efforts, Australia was bowled out for 263 in the first innings. Shami felt the total wasn’t a very challenging one. “We have to be wary of the turn and bounce, but otherwise it’s not a huge score. It’ll be great for us if we take even a small lead,” he said.

Shami and Siraj bowled well as a pair on Friday, especially in the first hour.

Weighing in on the importance of hunting in pairs, Shami said, “It’s never good to compare people. But it’s important to form a pair. We have seen the result of bowling in pairs in the last six-seven years in the Indian team. We have succeeded so much in part because we have enjoyed each other’s success and we’ve considered others’ success as our own.”