IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction, 3rd T20I: Playing XI news, toss, fantasy team picks, live streaming info

India will take on Australia in the third T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

IND vs AUS PREDICTED PLAYING XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Team Composition: IND 6:5 AUS | Credits Left: 14.0

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IND vs AUS in 3rd T20I?

The third T20I between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, September 25.

The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar app.

SQUADS

India - Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Umesh Yadav.

Australia - Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis