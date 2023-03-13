IND vs AUS Live Score 4th Test Day 5: Head, Labuschagne rebuild; Injured Shreyas ruled out

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the fifth day of the 4th Test between India and Australia from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is Mayank and Nigamanth P bringing you all the updates.
Axar replaces Jadeja. Short and tight, takes an inside edge off Head but falls safe! Maiden to start
Jadeja too, bowls a maiden. Two slips in place for Head as Ashwin continues. Labuschagne advances down the track, puts his feet to good use and lofts it for a FOUR. Five from the over
Three maidens on the trot from Ashwin. Australian batter are cautious not to lose any wickets even if it means restricted run flow. A draw here for India might be tricky if Sri Lanka manages to win in New Zealand!
Following a maiden from Ashwin , Ravi Jadeja is asked to bowl. He replaces Shami. Outside off, Head plays a cover drive but a dive from Pujara stops it from running away for a boundary. Just one from the over
Shami to Labuschagne, hint of swing and the ball zips past the batter, SO CLOSE! Labuschagne looks troubled. To the pads and flicked away for a comfortable three
Slightly outside off, Head tries a back foot defense but misses as the ball goes agonisingly close to the bat, he survives. Three from the over. Ashwin follows up with a maiden
Kuhnemann tries to defend but is trapped leg before, huge shout from the Indians and Nitin Menon had no hesitation to raise his hands. Ooh! replay shows the ball indeed missed the leg stump! KUHNEMANN DEPARTS! Marnus Labuschagne is in at three. Maiden wicket
Kuhnemann lbw b Ashwin 6 (35b 1x4)
Single off the final delivery and Kuhnemann will retain strike
If India concedes a 2-2 (unlikely) or 2-1 finish to Australia, it can finish with a maximum of 127 points and a PCT of 58.79 (a draw in this match).
In such a scenario, Sri Lanka can pip India and join Australia in the final if it beats New Zealand 2-0 and finish with a 61.11 PCT.
Just one run from Ashwin’s over. Meanwhile, New Zealand is three down for 111 chasing 285 against Sri Lanka. If the Kiwis win or the match ends in a draw, India will qualify for the WTC final!
Shami comes over the wicket and bowls to Head’s pads, he flicks it square to collect a FOUR. Defends the final delivery, four from the over
Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann walk into the middle while Ravi Ashwin wll bowl the first over. Dot to start off with. Front foot defense that takes an outside edge and runs away towards the boundary, Axar chases it and thought he saved it but replay showed his toe was on the line when in contact with the ball, FOUR. Five from the over.
News from the venue is that Shreyas Iyer will take no further part in this Test and a specialist opinion will be sought.
After a forgettable outing with the ball - one for 94 - Kuhnemann survived tricky six overs with the willow and was dropped once before Australia ended the fourth day’s play at three for no loss. Check out the full story here - READ
While it is learnt that Kohli felt slightly feverish after the third day’s play, neither the Indian team management nor Axar Patel, who forged a 162-run stand with Kohli in 216 balls, confirmed. Check out the full story here - READ
Dinesh Karthik, to the broadcasters: The pitch looks interesting, there is some powdery surface, and it still looks pretty good, but there are some spots where the ball could turn, some could stay low as well and could bring Ashwin into play. For the left-arm bowler, there is plenty of rough, spinners will have a role to play.
- AUS 3/0 in 6 overs - (Travis Head 3 off 18 & Matthew Kuhnemann 0 off 18)
- IND 571 all out in 178.5 overs - (Virat Kohli 186 off 364 & Shubman Gill 128 off 235)
- AUS 480 all out in 167.2 overs - (Usman Khawaja 180 off 422 & Cameron Green 114 off 170)
*AUS trails by 88 runs
The celebrations were subdued. Virat Kohli took off his helmet, raised the bat and kissed his wedding ring that was dangling from a chain around his neck after he flicked a Nathan Lyon delivery through forward square for a single and reached his 28th Test century (186, 364b, 15x4) - the first since November 23, 2019.
As the crowd chanted his name at the Narendra Modi Stadium throughout on Sunday, Kohli flexed his muscles to guide India to 571 for nine in the first innings.
Though he would be disappointed to have missed out on a double-century by just 14 runs after holing out to Marnus Labuschagne at deep mid-wicket off Todd Murphy, Kohli dominated the fourth day, putting India in firm control of the game.
It took the erstwhile India captain 1,205 days to reach a ton since scoring his last against Bangladesh in the pink-ball Test in Kolkata.
Kohli held fort, while Axar accelerated the strike, in an indication that the lead could extend up to 150 or 160. However, he dragged a Mitchell Starc delivery onto his stumps and soon after his dismissal, India lost R. Ashwin and Umesh Yadav in quick succession.
Resuming the day at 289 for three, India scored 73 runs for the loss of a wicket in the first session as Ravindra Jadeja chipped to Usman Khawaja at mid-on off Murphy after adding 64 with Kohli.
Coming in for Shreyas Iyer, who complained of a lower-back pain and did not bat, K.S. Bharat took time to settle in, but as the day progressed, he rotated the strike with Kohli and also hit Cameron Green for successive sixes and cut him for four to bring up 21 runs in an over. That paved the way for the 84-run stand before he fell short of a maiden Test fifty, caught at short-leg off Lyon. But with Kohli and Axar around, India did not lose the plot.
Australia had six overs before the end of day’s play and ended at three for no loss, trailing by 88 runs. Regular opener Khawaja jarred his knee while fielding, leading to Travis Head being joined by night-watchman Matthew Kuhnemann. The latter was dropped by Bharat off Ashwin.
Coming into the series-deciding fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with scores of 12, 44, 20, 22 and 13, Kohli, who felt slightly feverish after the third day, put his head down, batted for 516 minutes and went on to break the century-jinx in 241 balls.
He forged a 162-run stand in just 216 balls with Axar Patel (79, 113b, 5x4, 4x6) for the seventh wicket to make sure the home side took the much-needed lead. Axar scored 84 and 74, respectively, in the first two Tests, and coming in at a time when Kohli needed a partnership, he complemented the batting ace with five fours and four sixes.
