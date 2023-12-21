IND vs AUS: Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield dismissed for diamond duck in Test cricket

Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield became the first woman opener to be dismissed for a diamond duck in Test cricket on Day 1 of the one-off match against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Litchfield was run-out without facing a ball in the last ball of the first over after Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. A mix-up with her opening partner Beth Mooney resulted in Litchfield’s run out at the striker’s end.

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES, DAY 1

Consequently, Litchfield became the first woman opener to be dismissed without facing a ball, known as diamond duck, in all recorded events across 147 Test matches.

Litchfield’s dismissal was followed by Ellyse Perry’s wicket, cleaned up for her lowest Test score (4) by Pooja Vastrakar in the second over.