MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS: Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield dismissed for diamond duck in Test cricket

IND vs AUS: Litchfield became the first woman opener to be dismissed without facing a ball, known as diamond duck, in all recorded events across 147 Test matches.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 09:52 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian players celebrate the wicket of Phoebe Litchfield.
Indian players celebrate the wicket of Phoebe Litchfield. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS
infoIcon

Indian players celebrate the wicket of Phoebe Litchfield. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield became the first woman opener to be dismissed for a diamond duck in Test cricket on Day 1 of the one-off match against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Litchfield was run-out without facing a ball in the last ball of the first over after Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. A mix-up with her opening partner Beth Mooney resulted in Litchfield’s run out at the striker’s end.

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES, DAY 1

Consequently, Litchfield became the first woman opener to be dismissed without facing a ball, known as diamond duck, in all recorded events across 147 Test matches.

Litchfield’s dismissal was followed by Ellyse Perry’s wicket, cleaned up for her lowest Test score (4) by Pooja Vastrakar in the second over.

Related Topics

India vs Australia /

India Women vs Australia Women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS: Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield dismissed for diamond duck in Test cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia LIVE Score, one-off Women’s Test Day 1: AUS-W 88/3; McGrath falls after fifty; Mooney, Healy at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere ahead of Arsenal’s visit
    Reuters
  4. Rune adds Federer’s former coach to team after Becker appointment
    Reuters
  5. PAK vs AUS: Khurrum Shahzad ruled out of remaining two Tests
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. PAK vs AUS: Khurrum Shahzad ruled out of remaining two Tests
    PTI
  2. IND vs AUS: Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield dismissed for diamond duck in Test cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND, 3rd ODI Live streaming info: When and where to watch third One-Day International between South Africa and India?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia LIVE Score, one-off Women’s Test Day 1: AUS-W 88/3; McGrath falls after fifty; Mooney, Healy at crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. Seven newcomers in 15-man West Indies squad to play two test matches in Australia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS: Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield dismissed for diamond duck in Test cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia LIVE Score, one-off Women’s Test Day 1: AUS-W 88/3; McGrath falls after fifty; Mooney, Healy at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere ahead of Arsenal’s visit
    Reuters
  4. Rune adds Federer’s former coach to team after Becker appointment
    Reuters
  5. PAK vs AUS: Khurrum Shahzad ruled out of remaining two Tests
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment