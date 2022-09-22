Cricket

Several injured in IND vs AUS ticket sale stampede, sports minister summons HCA president Azharuddin 

Many were injured in the utter chaos at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium even as police resorted to lathi charge to control the crowd.

V. V. Subrahmanyam
HYDERABAD 22 September, 2022 15:31 IST
HYDERABAD 22 September, 2022 15:31 IST
Police personnel try to disperse fans in Hyderabad gathered to buy tickets for an India vs Australia T20 match.

Police personnel try to disperse fans in Hyderabad gathered to buy tickets for an India vs Australia T20 match. | Photo Credit: PTI

Many were injured in the utter chaos at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium even as police resorted to lathi charge to control the crowd.

It was a nightmare for the thousands of cricket fans who descended on the Gymkhana Ground with the hope of purchasing tickets for the India- Australia, 3rd T20I scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Uppal) on Thursday.

With many waiting in long queues since early morning, a chaos ensued which saw the police resort to lathi charge.

Although there were reports of a woman succumbing to the injuries during the scuffle, a top police official at the spot insisted with the local media that the rumour was not true. He added that only some were rushed for treatment of minor injuries.

“We don’t think they even sold 100 tickets at the two counters even after two hours of waiting after the sale began at 10am today,” one of the fans said.

Also Read
Duleep Trophy final LIVE Score Updates, West Zone vs South Zone Day 2: Gowtham and Teja help South Zone to 302/6, leads by 32 runs

“It was a clear case of poor handling of the sales,” another person said, questioning the logic of the Hyderabad Cricket Association selling tickets physically when online transactions could have been more viable.

“We came here to buy tickets not to face this kind of treatment. We blame the HCA for this complete mess.”

There were allegations that only a combined 3000 tickets were available over the two sales counters.

The sale of tickets were stopped around 3.30 pm. The police had to disperse the crowd after the HCA officials declared that all tickets had been sold out.

In a related development, Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud, summoned the HCA officials, including president Mohammad Azharuddin, to seek an explanation.

"We want to know how many tickets were up for sal and how many complimentary tickets were given. This is a total failure of the HCA. It is disgusting that the HCA officials, despite being warned about this kind of trouble cropping up, didn’t bother to take corrective measures" the minister said.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Time for KL Rahul to bat faster and not longer?

Rohit Sharma: Indian squad is 95 per cent settled, small changes needed

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us