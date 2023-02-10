Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Two off-spinners in side left Australia with absolutely no variation- Healy

Australian cricket legend Ian Healy is shocked by the team management’s decision to include two off-spinners -- Nathan Lyon and young Todd Murphy.

PTI
10 February, 2023 10:34 IST
10 February, 2023 10:34 IST
File Photo of Ian Healy.

File Photo of Ian Healy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian cricket legend Ian Healy is shocked by the team management’s decision to include two off-spinners -- Nathan Lyon and young Todd Murphy.

Australian cricket legend Ian Healy is shocked by the team management’s decision to include two off-spinners -- Nathan Lyon and young Todd Murphy -- who have almost similar action and have left the visitors shorn of variety and variation in the slow-bowling department.

India, after bundling out the visitors for 177 on day one thanks to Ravindra Jadeja’s five-for, dominated with the bat as well and notched up 77 for one, negotiating 17 overs of spin from veteran Lyon and Murphy with ease.

Also Read
IND vs AUS LIVE scorecard, 1st Test Day 2: India 117/1; Rohit 73*, Ashwin 22*- trails by 60 runs

“In my eyes, probably not the right selection call,” Healy told ‘SEN Radio’ on Friday, indicating he wasn’t happy with Australia’s decision to debut Murphy in the first Test at Nagpur.

The former wicketkeeper added that either one of Ashton Agar or Mitchell Swepson -- both of whom have played Test cricket -- would have been a better choice in the playing XI.

“I think he (Murphy) can bowl extremely well and he’s right in the shadow of Nathan Lyon for whenever he’s needed, but for me, we’ve left on the bench our most experienced spinners in Ashton Agar and Mitch Swepson.

“If we’re not going to use them yesterday (Thursday), they might as well pack their Baggy Greens away. I think we needed more variety and more experience,” opined Healy.

With Jadeja ripping through the Australian middle-order, someone like left-arm spinner Agar could have been more successful on the Nagpur pitch, but his exclusion, along with that of prolific run-getter Travis Head -- who can double up as a part-time spinner -- could have given the visitors more variation in their spin bowling.

Also Read
India vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test Day 2: Rohit, Ashwin frustrate AUS bowlers; IND trails by 60

“We change bowlers and we have another off-spinner (Murphy) on. We needed a left-arm orthodox (Agar) or a leg spinner to go with an off-spinner and Travis Head’s part-time off-spin and if you have to throw in Marnus (Labuschagne) as a leg spinner, do it, or pick Swepson as well,” added Healy.

“But if you pick Swepson, like Murphy, you needed Head or Agar in there to give us a bit longer batting.” The 59-year-old Healy hoped Pat Cummins’ side will bowl with more purpose in the days to come and claw back in the opening Test.

“I’d like to see them bowl with a bit more courage today, which I think they will.”

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us