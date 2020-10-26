Aus vs Ind: MCG to allow fans for Boxing Day Test

Fans are expected to be allowed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India, officials said Monday in a major boost for the series.

On Monday Victoria state government officials announced an easing of restrictions after no new daily or deaths.

“The Boxing Day Test of course is very different (to the Melbourne Cup) because that is some way off,” Victoria premier Daniel Andrews told reporters.

“I am very confident that we will get a crowd at the MCG for the Boxing Day Test.

“I don't know how big it will be but there will be a crowd, that's the advice that I have, that's what we're working towards.”

More than 80,000 people attended day one of last year's Boxing Day Test when New Zealand was playing.

India is set to play four Tests and a limited-overs series against Australia which is expected from begin from November 27.

The Indian squad is scheduled to quarantine in Brisbane and play six short-form internationals in Queensland in late November and early December before moving on to Adelaide for the first of four Tests.

It is encouraging for tennis fans as the Australian Open is due to be held from January 18-31.

Big-ticket sporting events in Melbourne have been hit hard by the pandemic with the Australian Rules grand final shifted out of the city for the first time in more than a century.

Formula One's Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park was cancelled at the last minute in March as the city suffered its first cases of the virus.