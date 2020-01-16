KSCA installs plastic bottle shredder at Chinnaswamy stadium

In yet another environment-friendly initiative, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) installed a plastic bottle shredder at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday. The machine will collect, crush and recycle plastic water bottles, which will later be made into usable items like caps, t-shirts, coasters and so on.



The KSCA is confident that the latest project - to go with existing initiatives like solar panel installation, sub-air drainage system, sewage treatment plant, rain-water harvesting system - will have a positive impact on the environment. The plastic bottle shredder is sponsored by Reliance Industries. Biocrux India assisted KSCA in the installation of the machine.



The shredder will be put to good use in the third ODI between India and Australia to be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday. The machine can shred around four lakh bottles per year.



The machine was inaugurated by KSCA president and former India international Roger Binny, KSCA vice-president J. Abhiram, treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya, joint secretary Shavir Tarapore and others.