Cricket Domestic Domestic Porter to leading wicket-taker, Andhra's Vijay Kumar remembers his journey Paidikalva Vijay Kumar called it quits after bowling Andhra to an innings win against Hyderabad last week. The pacer is the State's leading wicket-taker with heads 251 scalps. V.V. Subrahmanyam 16 January, 2020 18:56 IST Andhra pacer P. Vijay Kumar bids adieu to first-class cricket. - Special Arrangement V.V. Subrahmanyam 16 January, 2020 18:56 IST HyderabadPaidikalva Vijay Kumar, the star pace bowler who called it quits after bowling Andhra to an innings win against Hyderabad last week, has had an incredible journey. From being a porter to being the leading wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy for his State, the 33-year-old's rise to stardom in domestic cricket is one of those fairy-tales which could easily inspire youngsters looking for a window of opportunity despite adversity."Yes, I still believe I can play cricket for three more years. But, I feel it is time to spend time with my family," says Vijay, who now heads Andhra's wicket-takers list with 251 scalps from 72 games, eclipsing K.S. Shahabuddin's 242 from 75 games."Honestly, I never thought I would make it this big when I first bowled barefoot in a friendly match for Babu XI of Paidikalva village against Kadapa XI led comprising seniors in 2004," recalls the pacer. Interestingly, his six-wicket haul in that match fetched him six 'laddus' as a reward for his spell!"I was very poor and could not afford to go to a hotel for even a normal breakfast. Not many cricketers would have gone through the kind of grind I had undergone. Those were miserable days but it was just sheer passion for the sport which made me chase my goal." — P. Vijay Kumar, Andhra"I owe everything in cricket to Jainulla sir and Khaja Moinuddin sir for their great support. The latter even served lunch every day to me as I was very poor and could not afford to go to a hotel for even a normal breakfast," he said."Not many cricketers would have gone through the kind of grind I had undergone. Those were miserable days but it was just sheer passion for the sport which made me chase my goal - to play for the State," says Vijay Kumar."My first spikes were presented by Madhukar anna (son of former ACA Secretary N. Venkat Rao and India-A cricketer) when I went to play in the ACA inter-zonal cricket tournament in Venkatagiri where the selector M.S. Kumar was also impressed," he says. Andhra Ranji pacer P. Vijay Kumar being given a ceremonial farewell after the Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad in Ongole last week. - Special Arrangement When he made his debut under captain Y. Venugopala Rao, in an away game against Baroda in the 2006-07 season, he left an impact with a two-wicket spell (2/43). In the second match against Karnataka, he returned with a six-wicket haul to cement his place."I remember vividly I was MSK anna's roommate (MSK Prasad, now BCCI senior selection panel chairman). I was thrilled to share the room with an India player. You don't believe, when I tried to sleep on the floor he chided me and made me take the bed. I never thought such a privilege would beckon me," Vijay says. "Well, playing for Deccan Chargers in the IPL was another dream come true. I was a raw bowler then and thanks to the invaluable advice of Laxman Sir and other support staff and senior players I tried to master a few tricks," the Andhra pacer said."My best performance was the 10-wicket haul against Bengal when Abid Ali sir was the coach and that season I finished with 29 wickets. Somehow, I never figured on the radar for national selection," he says."I never played for records as they are not permanent and bound to be broken by someone else. I took pride in helping my team win matches from seemingly hopeless situations," he says with a sense of pride.A class eight dropout, Vijay Kumar is currently unemployed, and is hoping to be associated with Andhra cricket as a coach or in any role which could help the team's cause.