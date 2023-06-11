Magazine

WTC Final: Oval track wasn’t fully prepared for a game like WTC final, says Shami

The pitch at The Oval continues to offer variable bounce but behaved better on day four than on the first three days.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 07:26 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami reacts during day three of the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in London on June 9, 2023.
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami reacts during day three of the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in London on June 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami reacts during day three of the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in London on June 9, 2023.

After Shardul Thakur, senior speedster Mohammed Shami alleged that the pitch being used for the World Test Championship final against Australia was not fully ready for a game of that magnitude.

The pitch at The Oval continues to offer variable bounce but behaved better on day four than on the first three days.

“In Test matches, pitches tend to get slower as the game goes on. But I don’t think this pitch was fully prepared for World Test Championship final. It was not fully ready but day by day it does change in a Test match,” said Shami after stumps on day four.

WTC final: Kohli & Co. fight back as record chase beckons India on final day

India was 164 for three chasing a record 444 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle.

Shami thinks his team has a good chance of creating history on Sunday.

“Test matches should be decided on day five and in the last session. That is what called a proper Test. In the last four years, we have played well against Australia. Both have fought hard. We will have to bat well tomorrow.” India won a back to back series in Australia in 2021 after staging remarkable comebacks in Sydney and Brisbane.

Asked if India will take confidence from those memorable games, he said:”We believe we can win the match. We have performed well overseas not just in England. We will come together to win this. 280 runs if you bat well it is gettable.” Rahane did not take the field in second innings after being hit while batting on Friday. But Shami said he is fully fit to bat.

“He is batting well. In sports, you get hurt but you keep playing.” Shami too is prepared to make a lower-order contribution if the need arises.

