India vs Bangladesh Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads

India will take on Bangladesh in its next ICC ODI World Cup league match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

India has won all its three games so far while Bangladesh has lost two and won one.

Here is a look at the probable playing XIs for both teams.

INDIA VS BANGLADESH PROBABLE PLAYING XI

INDIA - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/ Mohammad Shami

BANGLADESH - Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan* (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

IND vs BAN D11 TEAM Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, KL Rahul Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill All-rounders; Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Taskin Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Shoriful Islam

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin

BANGLADESH: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed