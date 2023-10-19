MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Bangladesh Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads

IND vs BAN prediction, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Get the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI, and squads for the CWC23 match between India and Bangladesh.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 07:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Shubman Gill attends a training session ahead of the ICC cricket world cup match against Bangladesh.
India’s Shubman Gill attends a training session ahead of the ICC cricket world cup match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Shubman Gill attends a training session ahead of the ICC cricket world cup match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AP

India will take on Bangladesh in its next ICC ODI World Cup league match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

India has won all its three games so far while Bangladesh has lost two and won one.

Here is a look at the probable playing XIs for both teams.

INDIA VS BANGLADESH PROBABLE PLAYING XI

INDIA - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/ Mohammad Shami

BANGLADESH - Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan* (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

IND vs BAN D11 TEAM
Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, KL Rahul
Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill
All-rounders; Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Taskin Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Shoriful Islam

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin

BANGLADESH: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India vs Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Bangladesh WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand thrashes high-flying Afghanistan by 149 runs to maintain unbeaten streak
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand vs Afghanistan, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Catherine Dalton joins Multan Sultans as fast-bowling coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. SMAT 2023: Ashutosh Sharma hits record breaking half century as Railways defeats Arunachal Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Bangladesh WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand thrashes high-flying Afghanistan by 149 runs to maintain unbeaten streak
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment