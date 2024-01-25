MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG, 1st Test LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the 1st Test between India and England

IND vs ENG: Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the first Test between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 06:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad
India’s Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: PTI

The much-anticipated Test series between India and England is set to kickstart on Thursday with the first of five Tests taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

England is looking to win its first Test series in India since 2012, the last series India has lost at home to any opponent.

The last encounter between the two teams in India was at Ahmedabad during England’s 2021 tour. India won that Test by an innings and 25 runs.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details ahead of the first test:

When and where is the first Test between India and England being played?

The first Test between India and England will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad from Thursday, January 25.

What time does the first Test between India and England begin?

The first Test between India and England in Hyderabad will begin at 9:30 AM IST

Where can we watch the first Test between India and England?

The first Test between India and England in Hyderabad will be telecast on the  Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the  Jio Cinema app and website.

Related Topics

India /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 1st Test LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the 1st Test between India and England
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, head to head record: India vs England overall stats, most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTT Star Contender Goa: Nithya Mani among seven Indians to reach main draw
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Australian Open 2024: Zheng aiming for Djokovic ‘chill’ in semi-final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG, 1st Test LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the 1st Test between India and England
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, head to head record: India vs England overall stats, most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG: England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir receives Indian visa
    PTI
  5. Johnson, Brown steer Brisbane Heat to BBL trophy
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 1st Test LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the 1st Test between India and England
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, head to head record: India vs England overall stats, most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTT Star Contender Goa: Nithya Mani among seven Indians to reach main draw
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Australian Open 2024: Zheng aiming for Djokovic ‘chill’ in semi-final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment