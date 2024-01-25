IND vs ENG, 1st Test LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the 1st Test between India and England

The much-anticipated Test series between India and England is set to kickstart on Thursday with the first of five Tests taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

England is looking to win its first Test series in India since 2012, the last series India has lost at home to any opponent.

The last encounter between the two teams in India was at Ahmedabad during England’s 2021 tour. India won that Test by an innings and 25 runs.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details ahead of the first test:

When and where is the first Test between India and England being played?

The first Test between India and England will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad from Thursday, January 25.

What time does the first Test between India and England begin?

The first Test between India and England in Hyderabad will begin at 9:30 AM IST

Where can we watch the first Test between India and England?

The first Test between India and England in Hyderabad will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.