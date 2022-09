India defeated England by 88 runs in the second ODI to seal a famous WODI series win in England in Canterbury on Thursday.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a whirlwind 143 to set up a mammoth total of 333-5 in the first innings.

Indian bowlers fired collectively to ensure India’s first bilateral WODI series win in England after 23 years. Renuka Singh was the pick of the bowlers with a four-wicket haul.

More to follow