India vs England 2021, 1st Test Match Day 1 Live Streaming: Kohli's IND playing XI in focus in series opener

PREVIEW

It's been over a month since India's in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC). While Kane Williamson's New Zealand tasted success after an endless wait, Virat Kohli’s men quietly dispersed for a short break in the UK before regrouping in Durham for a brief practice stint.

India has had a torrid run in whites in England for nearly a decade now and Kohli's men will be well aware of the stats and numbers before reigniting the second edition of the World Test Championship on Wednesday. The home side led by Joe Root, however, aren't seemingly poised as the firm favourite this time. England's batting lineup has been a pale shadow of its limited-overs self for some time now and Root will be aware of the challenge the Indian seamers can pose for his side if they get in the 'zone'. Add to that the loss of the 'Big Ben' Stokes who will be out of the first two Tests at least as he opted for a break owing to mental health concerns.

Stokes' absence could well be a key factor in tilting the cards slightly in India's favour as the man is a proven tormentor with both bat and ball. With the absence of Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes due to injuries, a lot is riding on the veteran duo of Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad as well. Could it be a bit of a problem for the host? Yes, but young guns like Sam Curran and Mark Wood are well with a chance to stutter India - after all young Curran came to the fore and thumped India back in 2018 - so Kohli & Co. isn't having it easy this time either.

The Indian batters were well exploited in the WTC final as the Kiwis exposed multiple chinks in each of them. A case to rise to the occasion is here as the stakes are high as always in England.

What's at stake

With the five-match Test series marking the commencement for the second edition of the WTC, the no.2 ranked Indian side will be taking on the fourth-ranked England side in a tussle for a total of 60 points - each Test win awarding 12 points, six for a tie and four for a draw.

Besides the championship points at stake, India and England will be vying for the Pataudi Trophy that was established for the time in 2007 in honour of Iftikhar Ali Pataudi (the only player to feature for both England and India in Tests) and his son Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi who remains to date as India’s youngest-ever Test captain.

The upcoming series marks the fifth edition of the Pataudi Trophy since 2007. Rahul Dravid’s Indian side won the inaugural edition before England dominated the next three series in 2011, 2014, 2018 - convincingly winning each of them.

The experts and pundits have had their say.



Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran England Full Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope, Haseeb Hameed



